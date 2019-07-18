The U. S. Forest Service’s Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center staff (HMERC) invite folks to join the current featured Ranger Interpretive Talk: Invasive Species - Noxious Weeds of Nebraska. The talk will be July 20 at 2 p.m., as part of Northwest Park’s Talk Series program with the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, the U. S. National Park Service and the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands. This educational talk will be held at Chadron State Park’s picnic shelter by the fishing pond, next to the visitor center.
HMERC ranger, Jacob Hesslau, will talk about invasive plants. These noxious weeds are typically non-native to an area and can cause serious economic, environmental, and human health issues. As an aggressive competitor to local species, noxious weeds can damage agricultural lands, increase soil erosion, and reduce water quality.
“Jacob’s talk illustrates the incredible role that noxious weeds play in our everyday life,” said HMERC manager, Ryan Means. “Each of you will have the opportunity to learn more about noxious weeds and how you can help.”
Additionally, HMERC staff members will be available throughout the evening to share information about Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday and HMERC 20th anniversary events, and other recreational opportunities on public lands.
The Ranger Interpretive Talk programs are free of charge, however permits are required to enter Nebraska State Parks, and can be purchased at the Chadron State Park front desk.
For more information on this event or other summer educational talks and programs, please call the Nebraska National Forests and Grasslands at 308-432-0300 or Ryan Means, 308-221-4162.