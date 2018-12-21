Nebraska Public Power District's retail and wholesale customers will see no overall average electric rate increase in rates for 2019, following action Thursday by the utility’s Board of Directors.
NPPD President and CEO Pat Pope praised work done by district employees as they continue to implement long-term, cost cutting measures that do not impact service, reliability, or jeopardize safety for customers or employees. “We are proud to offer our customers another year of rate stability,” said Pope. “The NPPD team is constantly seeking ways to maintain rate competitiveness, both regionally and nationally. We established an initiative that utilizes the rates charged to our wholesale customers and measure them against similar organizations with the objective to be in the lowest quartile.”
This will be the second consecutive year of no rate increase for NPPD’s wholesale customers, and, over a six-year period, NPPD has had less than a 2 percent increase in its wholesale electric rates for customers that includes 46 municipalities and 24 rural public power districts and rural cooperatives that rely totally or partially on NPPD for wholesale power supply.
Based on 2017 data released in November from the Energy Information Administration, NPPD’s base retail electric rates rank 17th overall of utilities nationwide. NPPD benchmarks its wholesale rate with the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation’s wholesale power cost. Several years ago, NPPD established a goal of being in the lowest quartile, (25 percent) and, in 2018, reached the 26-percentile mark in the most recent comparisons against over 800 other utilities.