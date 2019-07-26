Upgrading of electric meters for residences and businesses in Chadron by Nebraska Public Power District will begin July 29 and is expected to be completed by the middle of August. Nearly 3,000 meters in Chadron will be replaced as part of a program that will replace 24,500 meters in 33 communities as part of a three-year project by NPPD.
Prior to installation, the District’s customer service organization will be contacting retail customers (those who receive a bill from NPPD) in those communities via telephone to alert them to the installation of the meters. A District employee will switch out the meter at the residence or business and will remove the old one from the premises. A resident or business owner does not need to be there when the switch out occurs and there will be a short interruption of electric service.
The new meters are equipped with two-way communication known as Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), a digital metering technology used around the world for more than a decade and will include the latest technology in this type of equipment. The new meters display the reading in a digital LCD format. The meters will have an electronic circuit board module installed that will receive and securely transmit the data back to NPPD on the total amount of kilowatt hours used by a residence, business or industry.
“In addition to what we will do this year, in 2018 we successfully replaced 43,000 meters and more will be replaced in 2020. The installation of the AMI systems helps maintain competitive electric rates for our customers by reducing operating expenses,” said NPPD Retail General Manager Tim Arlt, who noted that NPPD’s retail customers have not had a rate increase over the past six years. “With AMI equipment we can also pinpoint the exact location of outages quicker, meaning a faster response time in restoring power.”
The new AMI meters installed will continue to be a key in providing reliable electric service for its customers and will provide an additional level of safety for NPPD employees when troubleshooting or handling routine maintenance. The new AMI equipment cannot control any appliances or electronics within a residence or business.
In addition to the new meters, NPPD will also have numerous routers placed strategically in the community to relay the information to NPPD’s operations.
The remaining schedule for retail communities runs through the end of 2019 although weather conditions could create some delays .