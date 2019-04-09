The possibilities for solar power in the City of Chadron will be explored farther after the council approved a letter of intent signaling its interest in bids for the project.
The city has been considering the idea of a community solar project for more than a year, and a committee studying the issue recommended in January that the council proceed with the next step. Chadron qualifies for a 1.15 megawatt community solar project, and all Nebraska Public Power District customers within city limits would be eligible to purchase shares to have up to 100 percent of their electrical usage generated by solar power. The city would be required to purchase any unsold shares.
The letter of intent will allow NPPD to seek and analyze proposals from developers. Only after that analysis has been done and a price point per kilowatt hour determined will the city have to make a final decision on whether or not to move forward with the project.
It’s expected that NPPD will require six to eight weeks to solicit and review bids from developers.
Two members of the public voiced support for the idea of the community solar project, and Councilwoman Cheryl Welch also expressed an interest in helping Chadron reduce its carbon footprint.
“I’m very excited we’re moving into discussions with NPPD,” she said.
In other business, Mayor Miles Bannan signed proclamations recognizing National Service Recognition Day April 2 and Public Transit Week April 7-13.