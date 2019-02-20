The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) will hold the 18th Annual Water Issues Meeting at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Mirage Flats Feb. 28 with the doors opening at 9 a.m. Once again there is a great line up of speakers on several topics pertaining to water management and anyone interested in learning more about water in the district or better water management is encouraged to attend.
The Water Issues Meeting is a one-day, educational event with speakers presenting information on everything from long range water planning, groundwater recharge, utilization of cover crops, well construction and maintenance as well as NRD programs and cost share opportunities. There will be a complimentary lunch for all those in attendance, thanks to many generous, local sponsors.
In addition to the educational opportunities provided by the UNWNRD Water Issues Meeting, there will also be several local vendors in attendance for networking opportunities. There is no cost to anyone interested in attending but RSVPs are requested for lunch.
For additional information, please feel free to contact Haley Anders, UNWNRD Water Resources Manager at anders@unwnrd.org or call 308-432-6190 to RSVP for the complimentary lunch by Feb. 21.
Agenda
9:30 a.m. Welcome
9:40 a.m. Sustain - Department of Natural Resources
10:45 a.m. Break
11:00 a.m. Recharge Analysis - HDR
12:00 p.m. Lunch
12:45 p.m. Carboeconomics - Keith Burns
1:45 p.m. Break
2:00 p.m. Water Well Standards - Britton Dalton- DHHS
3:00 p.m. UNWNRD Water Programs & Legislative Update - UNWNRD Staff
4:00 p.m. Wrap Up