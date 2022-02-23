NRDs mark 50 years in 2022

Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts (NRDs) have worked hand-in-hand with conservation partners to support landowners for 50 years to accomplish the mission of protecting lives, property and the future.

NRDs deliver several state and federal programs including many projects with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE), Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (NeDNR) and the University of Nebraska. These partnerships equate into real dollars for Nebraska agriculture and communities.

Pat O’Brien, general manager of the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resource District (UNWNRD), explained each NRD is able to pick priorities of what they’re able to in terms of natural resource conservation and their concerns.

The UNWNRD encompasses Dawes and Sheridan counties, as well as the majority of Sioux and Box Butte. In the early days, the focus was on partnering to build some larger flood control structures, the main one being just south of Chadron, protecting the Mirage Flats Irrigation District, O’Brien said. From there the NRD worked with Sheridan County on structures — some new, some already built — to protect Gordon.

“Then it really went into more conservation planning,” O’Brien said. “I think a lot of the districts were trying to find their way. They were given all these responsibilities and trying to figure out what was important for their areas.” At the same time, directors were sought who are from the areas and understood what was going on rather than going after their own pet projects.

The biggest thing the NRDs started focusing on is tree planting, O’Brien said, and the UNWNRD is still largely known for tree planting.

Assistant Manager Lynn Webster noted all of the NRDs formed at the same time, in 1972. While trees were a focus early on, he said, there was a later a large push for water quality in conjunction with the Department of Environmental Quality. Water sampling and education were a big part of the UNWNRD in the 1980s, along with the chemigation program.

Webster explained chemigation is a state program the NRDs manage locally. If irrigators put any chemical fertilizer, pesticide, etc. through a center pivot, there is safety equipment that has to be in place and functioning and the NRD is responsible for inspections.

O’Brien added the NRDs only get what authority the Legislature allows; there was a statewide emphasis on groundwater quality, and the NRDs addressed it.

The next step, Webster said, was to collect water samples and monitor chemigation, but in the late 90s they switched gears a bit to looking more at what’s happening with groundwater quantity.

“There’s been some significant static water level changes that have occurred in the district,” Webster said. “Unfortunately, they were down instead of up.” There were some areas that saw some significant declines, he added.

Though the districts were initially unable to put moratoriums on high capacity wells, Webster said that changed in the mid-90s with the passing of LB 108. “That’s when the State officially recognized the connection between ground water and surface water,” he said. This allowed for the formation of a joint action plan with the Department of Natural Resources to put a stay on high capacity wells.

Before regulatory action, O’Brien said, is was mainly education to try and address groundwater decline and get producers to adopt water conservation practices. The amount of success in this was variable, Webster noted.

The process to develop the plan for the wells took some time, Webster said, starting in 2000; it was 2003 before it was put into action. In that time period, the Legislature also developed the Water Policy Task Force through LB 962, in an effort to get those involved who are agriculturally oriented.

Though much of the task force development was due to what was happening in the Republican and Platte basins, Webster said a more local management plan was developed over five years. There was a perception that all such plans had to fit the same format, and over the years the local plan was changed to be more fitting as to what’s going on in the UNWNRD.

With the passing of LB 108 and LB 962, O’Brien said, everyone knew in certain parts of the state surface water and ground water were connected. Conflicts arose, he said, with people stating they weren’t getting surface water because others were taking it as ground water, and vice-versa.

Though the UNWNRD was working on an integrated management plan, Webster said it still didn’t address the fact that water levels were still in decline. In 2006, the NRD board was revising the groundwater management area rules and regulations. In 2007, it established a water allocation system to limit the amount of water that could be pumped from high-capacity wells.

Using the baseline level from 1990, a couple sub-districts met triggers and allocations were put in place. Webster further noted the two allocation areas had to be metered by 2007, and the rest of the district — unless a trigger was met — had to be metered by 2011. In that timeframe, another sub-district hit a trigger and a moratorium on new uses was put in place for that area.

O’Brien said the meters have been a tool to help educate producers. He has heard folks say either they didn’t realize how much water they were using or that they could be using more.

“It’s a regulatory tool for use,” he said, “but it’s also an education tool for the producers.”

In the past 10-20 years, Webster said the NRDs have done more education, not just with producers but with their children. “I think that’s been a really valuable thing across the entire state.” He added the education also helped bring together the two sides of water quality and quantity.

Though water quantity has been large part of what the UNWNRD has been doing for quite a few years, it has still been working in the arenas of water quality and tree planting. Conservation Programs Coordinator Kylen Armstrong said data from 1985 forward shows the NRD has planted about 7.7 million trees.

Armstrong is also responsible for putting out the newsletters that are distributed twice per year. They cover anything the NRD wants to bring to producers’ attention, she said, and they are sent to each person’s home in the district.

On top of that, the NRD has education events for adults and students including a water education meetings for about the past 20 years and the annual Range Day in January at the CSC campus for the past five years.

There is also an annual conservation festival in May, Armstrong said, for fifth grade students. The festival includes partnerships with Game and Parks, Nebraska Forest Service and the Natural Resources Conservation Service for presentations on topics including trees, predator/prey relationships, soil and water education, water pollution, weeds and pollinators, to name a few.

This year’s festival is May 3, at the Assumption Arena.

Armstrong further added the NRD has area competitions for college students and FFA-based activities, as well as other activities as requested. Teachers can contact the NRD to come to the classroom or provide a location for field trips. There is also an amateur photo contest, a poster contest for K-12 students, and other programs as needed.

The UNWNRD is also selling trees, and Conservation Programs Specialist Tricia Goes noted the Hazelnut, Catalpa and Sandcherry varieties were unavailable as of last week. It is first come, first served in terms of availability, and as of Monday, Feb. 14, more than 36,000 trees had been sold.

Costs for the trees are currently $1.10 per tree per bare root tree and $2 per conifer, and trees must be ordered in increments of five. Once 60,000 trees are sold, the bare root price goes up to $1.20 per tree.

O’Brien noted the list of trees has been developed more than 50 years of determining what can grow in this area.

To order trees, stop by the UNWNRD office at 430 East Second Street in Chadron, call 432-6190 or go online to unwnrd.org/tree-wildlife-habitat-program.

