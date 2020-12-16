NSAA to keep orange restrictions

Last Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that the state is moving from the “orange” to “yellow” phase of its coronavirus pandemic response plan. As a result, the State of Nebraska issued new Directed Health Measures (DHMs) effective last Saturday, December 12.
Among the more notable of the changes is the lifting of attendance limits at school and club extracurricular activities, and the increase to 50% capacity of indoor events from the previous 25%. Under the orange level DHMs, attendance at extracurricular events was limited to household members of participants. Further, the indoor capacity restrictions have kept the majority of the bleachers empty. Going to the yellow DHMs means more attendance by family and the student body.
However, during Monday night’s meeting of the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education, Chadron High Principal Jerry Mack noted the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA), Monday afternoon announced their guidelines. Under these, the NSAA will stick with Ricketts’ stricter, orange-level DHM of only allowing 25% capacity at NSAA events.
Mack further added the NSAA will allow grandparents to attend events, which was one of the biggest requests for the district. But he also stressed the 25% capacity allows for very few additional people when taking into account the teams, coaches, media, administrators and table help.
It also requires clearing, cleaning and sanitizing the gyms between girls and boys games, whereas the increased 50% capacity would mean people would get to stay though there could still be limitations on how many household members per participant. Mack said they are looking at officially allowing six household members, to allow grandparents.
Board of Education member Boone Huffman questioned how the NSAA could just buck the governor’s order. Superintendent Ginger Meyer said she sent an email to NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar, noting the COVID-19 cases in western Nebraska are not as concentrated as those in the east, and her feeling that schools on this end of the state are being penalized because of what’s happening on the east side.
Other board members expressed their desire to restore student attendance at games. This would allow the pep band to play and the student section with their fun, enthusiastic cheers and dress themes, all of which help to make the Chadron High gymnasium, The Bird Cage, what it is.
Mack also shared an email with the board from NSAA. The message states it will be the responsibility of the host school to provide administrative oversight in compliance with the NSAA guidelines, and “noncompliance with the above may include, but not be limited to, reprimands, fines or exclusions from the post season.”
“They have leverage over schools,” Mack said, “to now follow the stricter guidelines for COVID-19 versus what the governor just came out with.”
At a local level, the weekly “Risk of COVID-19 Spread” dial put out by Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD) didn't budge from its spot, maintaining that the Panhandle remains in red, or "Severe Risk" category, but only just.
In the past week 15 additional COVID-related deaths in the Panhandle have been reported by PPHD, bringing the total deaths in the Panhandle to 97 as of Monday afternoon. The local death tolls are 17 in Dawes County, seven in Sheridan County, seven in Box Butte and one in Sioux.
As for case numbers Monday, Dawes County had 521 with 448 recovered and 56 active. Within the school district there was only one active case, at the high school, and three quarantined staff and students. Chadron State had three active cases, two in students and one in an employee.
Sheridan had 338 confirmed cases with 258 recovered and 73 active. Box Butte had 741 confirmed, 615 recovered and 119 active, and Sioux had 20 confirmed with 18 recovered and one active. These numbers are as of Monday afternoon.
Unified Command confirms 161 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle since last reporting on Thursday, December 10.
Total positive cases for the state were at 148,861, though availability of hospital beds has risen to 35%. Availability of ICU beds was at 32% and ventilator availability was at 71%
The change in the state DHMs have been met with mixed emotions, as it allows more attendance at extracurricular activities such as school sporting events, though some have expressed concern that lessening the measures could bring another spike in active cases and put more people at risk.
This next week will also see the long-awaited vaccine being distributed in Nebraska, with Chadron as one of the pilot test sites for the state. There is no set date for when doses will arrive, but they will be distributed in phases, with hospitals, home healthcare, pharmacies, EMS, outpatient, public health, dentists, optometrists, and behavioral health being priority.
The next phase will include first responders, education sector, food/agriculture, utilities, and transportation. The next will be those 65 years of age, vulnerable populations such as the disabled and homeless, and congregate settings including those who are incarcerated, or in colleges and universities.
Following these three phases, the vaccine will be available to the general population, likely in the mid to late spring.
Jessica Davies with PPHD stated, "The vaccine is a critical step to getting life back to normal as possible. Common side effects are pain and swelling on the arm where you got the shot. Throughout the rest of your body: fever, chills, tiredness, and headache are also common.
"It’s important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic as we learn more about how COVID vaccines work in real-world conditions. Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others, stay at least six feet away from others, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often."
