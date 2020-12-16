NSAA to keep orange restrictions

It also requires clearing, cleaning and sanitizing the gyms between girls and boys games, whereas the increased 50% capacity would mean people would get to stay though there could still be limitations on how many household members per participant. Mack said they are looking at officially allowing six household members, to allow grandparents.

Board of Education member Boone Huffman questioned how the NSAA could just buck the governor’s order. Superintendent Ginger Meyer said she sent an email to NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar, noting the COVID-19 cases in western Nebraska are not as concentrated as those in the east, and her feeling that schools on this end of the state are being penalized because of what’s happening on the east side.

Other board members expressed their desire to restore student attendance at games. This would allow the pep band to play and the student section with their fun, enthusiastic cheers and dress themes, all of which help to make the Chadron High gymnasium, The Bird Cage, what it is.

Mack also shared an email with the board from NSAA. The message states it will be the responsibility of the host school to provide administrative oversight in compliance with the NSAA guidelines, and “noncompliance with the above may include, but not be limited to, reprimands, fines or exclusions from the post season.”