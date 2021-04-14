NSCS chancellor among volunteers for The Big Event

More than 300 volunteers and 43 jobsites have committed to The Big Event, Chadron State College’s ninth annual day of community service.

Dr. Paul Turman, Chancellor of the Nebraska State College System, plans to participate in this year’s The Big Event. Turman and The Big Event staff encourage all Chadron State College students and employees to volunteer and become a part of the tradition.

The Big Event will take place Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by a lunch at Memorial Park. Check-in will begin at the Chicoine Center at 8 a.m.

The Big Event staff members said planning for this year’s community service day was demanding due to the pandemic. Staff members were responsible for the additional tasks of creating smaller job sites and ordering personal protect equipment (PPE). Masks and social distancing will be required by all Big Event participants. Big Event Faculty Adviser and CSC Associate Professor Dr. Shaunda French-Collins credits the staff for their dedication.

“The Big Event staff has done a tremendous job this year planning. Put simply, planning has had unique challenges and yet the students have been resilient. If you know a student on The Big Event staff, please thank them for their hard work and efforts,” French-Collins said.

