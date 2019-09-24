Nebraska State College System Chancellor Paul Turman will be the Chadron State College Homecoming Parade Marshal Saturday. The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. and will run north on Main St. The theme for homecoming is “Color the Town.”
Activities leading up to game day include business windows painted by campus clubs, voting for royalty Monday through Wednesday, and motivational speaker Mark Lindquist Tuesday in the Student Center Ballroom at 7 p.m. Lindquist is a U.S. Air Force veteran, an international entertainer, author, actor, and has performed at the White House.
Wednesday is packed full of events including the Spirit Rally and Coronation at 6:30 p.m. on Elliott Field, followed by lighting C-Hill and a bonfire, weather permitting, south of the High Rise Housing Complex.
Thursday, a powder puff football game on Elliott Field at 7 p.m. will be followed by a dance in the Student Center’s Ballroom. Friday will feature a pre-game gathering south of High Rise.
Saturday’s agenda opens with the parade at 9:30 a.m. Entries will start at Tenth and Main and proceed north on Main ending at the downtown plaza. Parade-goers are invited to participate in the Chadron Area Chamber of Commerce’s Harvest Fest, including a magic show, face painting, a hay maze, games for children, and food booths.
The football game against Colorado Mesa University kicks off at 1 p.m. at Elliott Field. Family Tree recipients, the Katen Family, the Neuharth Family, and the Waggener Family will be recognized at halftime along with Distinguished Young Alumni Dr. Dan Connealy and Dr. Kendra Schmid and Distinguished Alumni Dr. Angela Brennan, and Justice John Freudenberg.