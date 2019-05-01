As nursing homes across Nebraska continue to close in the face of financial difficulties, state senators are seeking to address the issue.
Diana Lecher, the director of Chadron’s home health and hospice program and a member of the Healthcare Association of Nebraska Nursing Homes and Hospice, testified in April before the Unicameral, calling for action.
Nursing homes are closing across the state in part because Medicaid payments are so much lower than the facility’s input costs, $25 less than patient care costs in 2014 and $36 lower in 2017 according to the American Health Care Association.
“We’re losing them at a fast pace,” Lecher said.
The testimony in Lincoln was moving, she said, including from an elderly individual who loved visiting nursing homes as a child and now has to move farther from family to find a bed in a nursing home.
Problems faced by nursing homes are expected to spread to home health in 2020 as they prepare to comply with massive audits already required in the nursing home settings, Lecher said. Home health agencies are paid for 60-day cycles of care, and if one box is checked incorrectly, Medicaid will not pay for the entire cycle.
The missing data can be a lack of documentation by the doctor for a face-to-face visit or the omission of one item in a lengthy plan of care document.
“This is not a quality of care issue,” Lecher said in her testimony. “This is a tremendous amount of overhead to assure every T is crossed and I is dotted.”
“I’m the only agency here. The hospital subsidizes home health and hospice,” Lecher told the Record after she returned from Lincoln. “No one is going to open up a service here.”
She testified in favor of LB 181, which calls for a formal study of the issue.
“We need to have some factual data and numbers,” she said. “I think we have to worry about nursing homes in Chadron, Hay Springs and Crawford and home health.”
During her testimony she cited the planned federal cuts in 2020 due to changes in payment models, workforce issues, geographical concerns and trying to balance all of that with the goal of keeping people in their homes longer and providing individuals with nursing home options in their local communities. LB 181 would require Health and Human Services to conduct a study regarding long-term care sustainability.
“Home health and hospice provides freedom for patients to live at home. Nebraska home health agencies can give intermittent support through a mix of nurses, physical and occupational therapists and aides to support patients to live in their own home,” Lecher testified.
As options continue to shrink in the Panhandle due to lower reimbursements and increasing regulations, patients have to move farther and farther away from home, she said.
Sen. John Stinner of Gering has also introduced LB 403 this session which proposes changes to how Medicaid nursing home rates are calculated. The bill could potentially raise rates by an estimated $21 million a year, of which the state’s share would be $9.6 million, according to an Omaha World Herald article.