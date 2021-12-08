Nursing home wins innovator award

PINE RIDGE RESERVATION --The Oglala Sioux Lakota Nursing Home (OSLNH) won a bronze award for Innovator of the Year in the 2021 McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards.

The nursing home, located on the Nebraska side of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, opened in 2016. The McKnight award credited the nursing home with installing the SURE ® Nursing Advisor System to help employees more effectively monitor residents at risk of falling.

The SURE ® system sends silent alerts to mobile devices utilized by nursing staff. It monitors staff response times and includes comprehensive management reports to help provide better coverage and care. Patients are monitored using Stealth intelligent under mattress sensors to reduce infection risk, reduce costs and improve patient comfort.

Marque Little White Man, RN, infection preventionist with OSLHN, further explained the system uses pads set up on the beds of high risk fall patients. When an alert sounds, it goes to a cell phone.

“So each of our staff members on the nursing staff will carry cell phone,” Little White Man said. “Once a resident gets out of bed it will send an alert so we can go and check on them and make sure they don’t try to transfer by themselves..” she pointed out the pads are also used with wheelchairs and recliners of patients who have them.

“I think it’s really good benefit to have for our facility,” Little White Man said. “It lowers our fall rate. It helps our residents here.”

The system was integrated when COVID-19 restrictions were high, so initial set up training was done through videoconferencing.

“It’s a really good system to have,” Little White Man said, “and it’s really beneficial to our facility.” She’s expecting to see some upgraded pads in the future, and recommends other facilities get it.

“The SURE ® Nursing Advisor System has given us an opportunity to utilize the most progressive technology to improve the safety of our residents,” said Elie Otte, OSLNH director of nursing. “Having the ability to proactively advocate for our residents’ well-being by utilizing SURE ® Nursing makes my job as the director of nursing so much more rewarding!”

The founder/president of the Nebraska company that developed SURE ® Nursing congratulated the nursing home as well.

“There is no substitute for a diligent and caring staff,” said John Brasch of J Brasch Co., LLC. “We congratulate the Oglala Sioux Lakota Nursing Home for the exceptional work they did in deploying the SURE Advisor System. We are committed to working with innovative nursing homes like OSLNH to improve resident safety.”

The nursing home was built six years ago after more than two decades of planning. It is open to any enrolled Native American, but primary serves elders of the Oglala, Sioux and Lakota nations. It features four fireplaces, a playroom for children and sunrooms for residents.

The home has a capacity for 72 residents — 60 in the main facility, and 12 in the Memory Care Unit, which is set up for patients with dementia and other mental disorders.

There are currently 42 residents, Little White Man said, and was averaging around 35-40. However, admissions are coming up as COVID restrictions have lessened

