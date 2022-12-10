Nutcracker ballet set for Dec. 18

This month marks the return of The Nutcracker Ballet, performed by students with Consuming Fire School of Dance, Gymnastics and Fitness. The curtain goes up on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. in Chadron State College’s Memorial Hall.

Consuming Fire’s Executive Director Donna Gimeson noted this is the fourth time the school will performs the ballet, as it’s done every three years. With less than two weeks before the show, things are going well, she said. Planning the production begins in the summer, with practices beginning in September. Gimeson noted if they were able to practice every day it would be a great relief.

Practices for The Nutcracker are reserved for Saturdays, she said, though it is possible that they get some work done with one or two groups, as well as some soloists, during the week.

“Nutcracker is the largest production we do,” she said, and it’s like putting together a jigsaw puzzle. She starts with organizing the pieces, having students learn their choreography, before connecting things together, and getting costume changes and cues set. There are some acrobatic pieces as well, including the dance of the clowns, and numbers for the treats of candy canes and coffee.

Gimeson added the treats are part of the Christmas party at the home of the Stahlbaums, though the majority of the story happens during Clara Stahlbaum’s dream after she receives a nutcracker doll from Uncle Drosselmeyer.

The students who have been in it before understand it, Gimeson said, but those performing The Nutcracker for the first time have a steep learning curve. The fun part, she added, is to make it look fun on stage, compared to the “mad chaos” going on backstage. She feels fortunate that the students are able to help each other, and she has some community members helping out as well.

There are 12 students this year who might have been in something else, but “haven’t got the joy of The Nutcracker,” Gimeson said.

Students come from not only Chadron, but also Crawford, Rushville, Pine Ridge and Martin, S.D.

The cast includes:

Norah Shield as Clara

Audrey Clanton as the Toy Nutcracker and Mother Ginger

Bella Curran as the Mouse King

Allison Taylor as the Snow Queen

Adilene Nelson as the Dew Drop Fairy and Sugar Plum Fairy

Rhedyn Rising and Hattie Rockhill as Clowns

Audrey Clanton, Katie Cook, Adilen Nelson and Allison Taylor in the Dance of the Reed Flutes, representing marzipan

Loretta Block, Tali Dolezal and Avery Young as the Tea dancers

Trilhasua Firschling as Cinnamon Hot

Audrey Clanton and Allison Taylor as the Chocolate dancers

Bella Curran, Madi Dolezal, Annah Freidel, Rhedyn Rising and Matthew Smith as the Candy Cane dancers

Bella Curran, Madi Dolezal, Annah Freidel, Adilene Nelson and Allison Taylor as the Coffee dancers

Donna Gimeson as Uncle Drosselmeyer

Poppy Anderson, Bri Banderas, Taryn Chrisman, Sophia Denham, Raelynn Dolatta, Asa Hand, Harper Plooster, Hadley Roberts, Reese Watson and Emery Young as the Corps de Ballet

Daniel Anderson as Mr. Stahlbaum

Esther Block as Mrs. Stahlbaum

Katelyn Ott, Tena Cook, Dewayne Gimeson, Pepper Roberson and Kelcie Van Anne as guests at the Stahlbaum Christmas party.