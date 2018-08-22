Justice was served in the “murder” of Chadron High Principal Jerry Mack Friday night, and it was proved that a pen is truly mightier than the sword.
After weeks of mystery, with clues emerging nearly every day, the Nancy Drew Crew was the first to crack the mystery in the first-ever Chadron Clue Live. The team, which included Steve, Cheryl and Greta Welch and Kyla Parish was the first to determine that Cassie O’Boyle did the dastardly deed with a fountain pen at Common Cents.
The event, sponsored by the Fur Trade Days board as a fundraiser for next summer’s FTD festivities, drew more than 75 people to participate in the city-wide scavenger hunt. Mack was selected as the “murder victim” in July by a popular vote on Facebook. Teams of up to four people were charged with visiting nearly 40 locations across Chadron Friday evening in search of clues that would allow them to solve his murder. The scavenger hunt to solve the mystery kicked off from the Dawes County Courthouse after a Chadron Police Department “press conference” announcing Mack’s murder.
As the teams worked their way through the city, they whittled their suspect list from 11 to one and determined the fountain pen was the weapon from a list of 15 possibles. They also had to select a location from among 14 Chadron businesses where Mack might have met his demise. All of the weapons, suspects and possible murder sites were selected through a sponsorship process.
“Overall, we were really overwhelmed with the turnout. For a first time event it was really good,” said Kristina Reeves, who is the president of the Fur Trade Days board. “We also had a great response from sponsors to give us the weapons, locations and suspects.”
It took about two hours before the first correct answer arrived back at the Dawes County Courthouse.
“It was definitely a challenging game,” Reeves said. The Nancy Drew Crew won a $200 grand prize, which they donated back to Fur Trade Days, and everyone else who submitted an answer was entered into a random drawing for additional prizes.