A Transportation Task Force has been exploring transportation obstacles and solutions in Chadron since December, and as part of its efforts last week tackled the issue of school transportation.
“Currently, Chadron Public Schools does not provide transportation,” explained Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester. For families who live farther than three miles from school, the district pays mileage per state law. A Native American coordinator also provides emergency transportation in certain situations.
“We can’t just offer it to a select group. We have to offer it to everybody,” Dr. Winchester said. “We’re not financially able to do that.”
Still, school officials know there are families in real need of assistance in getting their children safely to and from school.
A meeting to consider possible solutions took place July 10. Transportation needs vary from building to building and from year to year, Dr. Winchester said. This past year, transportation for students at the high school was an issue, which is unusual for the district.
It’s important students be able to arrive at school on time, said former teacher Karleen Gramberg.
“They don’t want to go if they’re going to be late because they’re embarrassed,” she said, adding that eventually students in some cases stop attending school altogether.
Inquiries about using the City of Chadron’s Handibus for transportation ran into more than one obstacle: the bus doesn’t begin operation until 8 a.m., when classes are beginning, it’s on a first call-first served basis, and it cannot leave the city limits. The city would have to agree to expand its service area and hours for the Handibus to become a feasible solution.
Other suggestions included finding college volunteers to drive students to school, either purely as volunteers or through a work study program with Chadron State College, though there were several questions about liability the district would take on if volunteers or work study students were transporting children in an effort coordinated by the school. A charter-type service was also discussed, but as Sherri Blome, who is part of the Transportation Task Force noted, many of the population that would need the service likely can’t afford a monthly fee for it.
The group also suggested the district explore vehicle sharing with other agencies or organizations, and finding a way to either hire or find volunteer drivers.
The district has applied for Safe Routes to Schools grants in the past, in the hopes of at least improving the safety of routes children use to walk or bike to school but have been unsuccessful in those efforts. Dr. Winchester said she would like to see a “walking school bus” program implemented, where adults volunteer to walk with students from various neighborhoods, making sure they arrive safely.
Most of the suggestions will take more time to work through and will not be in place for the upcoming school year, Blome said. In the short term, the group decided it may be best to encourage ride-sharing among families and will research ride-sharing apps that families can use to connect to one another. Those apps could then be promoted to students and their parents, where they can post if they are available to give rides or in need of a ride.
“Maybe you form a new friendship, and you’re giving kids another adult they can trust,” Blome said. “Even if it’s an interim solution while we get the data.”
All of the decisions would be made between parents, alleviating any liability by the district as well.
Panhandle Public Health District also offered to conduct a walk audit around each building, which will determine where there are issues for walking and biking safety and offer suggestions to mitigate those concerns.
The Dawes County Joint Planning Commission will discuss transportation issues at its July meeting, and will soon be asking the community to answer a survey about transportation needs in Chadron. Parents in the school district are encouraged to take part in the survey once it’s released, Blome said, so their concerns are included in the overall transportation plan the task force is working on.