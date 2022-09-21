October application deadline for judge vacancy

According to Supreme Court Justice Jonathan J. Papik, the Judicial Nominating Commission for County Court Judge in the 12th Judicial District — consisting of Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux Counties — will have a public hearing in the Bordeaux Room at the Chadron State College Student Center at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. At the hearing, the commission will receive information on the qualifications of candidates to fill the County Court Judge vacancy created with the retirement of Judge Russell W. Harford on Aug. 31.

Earlier this month, the Nebraska Judicial Resources Commission approved filling the seat. Since Judge Harford’s retirement, Judges Paul Wess and Randin Roland have taken over the caseloads. Judge Wess has been handling cases in Sheridan and Sioux counties, while sharing the Dawes County caseload with Judge Roland

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Chadron, Dawes County.

Individuals interested in applying for the position can obtain a Judicial Vacancy Application package from the Nebraska Judicial Branch Web site at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/attorney-services-division/judicial-vacancy/application.

Completed applications may be submitted electronically or by hard copy and must be returned no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, October 6.

Any member of the public wishing to present testimony for the commission’s consideration may do so one of two ways:

Written testimony provided in advance: Those wishing to present written testimony or other pertinent information may do so by mailing the information to the Commission Chair no later than October 20, 2022, at the following address: Justice Papik, Nebraska Supreme Court, P O Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509 or email it to kara.nielsen@nebraska.gov.

Oral testimony offered during the hearing: Those wishing to present oral testimony may do so by attending the public hearing in the Bordeaux Room of Chadron State College, Student Center in Chadron, Nebraska.

The Judicial Nominating Commission for the 12th Judicial District includes attorney members Matt Watson and Amy Patras of Chadron, Jonas Longoria of Scottsbluff and Paul Snyder of Gering. Alternate attorney members are Lori Browning and Danielle Larson of Scottsbluff, Gregory Rosen of Lewellen and Dave Eubanks of Gering.

The commission also has lay members, those spots are currently vacant.