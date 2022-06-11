Oelrichs has new middle and high school

The second semester was special for middle school and high school students at Oelrichs this spring. They moved into a new school, which has 25,000 feet of floor space and an array of the latest equipment.

Special features include a well-equipped science laboratory, separate woodworking and welding shops, a state-of-the-art kitchen and a gymnasium with seating available on both sides of the court for the first time in school annals.

The metal structure cost about $5 million, including the some of the furnishings, according to Superintendent Mitchell Stone. He said it was built without issuing bonds or by borrowing funds.

”We’ve been saving for this,” Stone stated. “We finally have the space that we need.”

Scull Construction of Rapid City was the general contractor. Ground was broken in the fall of 2020. Despite some delays in obtaining materials, it was fully utilized at the start of the second semester in January.

The former school, which was built in the 1950s, is now occupied entirely by the elementary grades.

The pre-school through high school enrollment this spring was 140, up about 33 percent from five years ago, Stone said. Many of the students are bussed to the school from the western portion of the nearby Pine Ridge Reservation.

