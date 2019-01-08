The Chadron Police Department participated in the statewide “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” grant from Dec. 14, 2018, to Jan. 1, 2019. The grant provided the department opportunity for overtime shifts focusing on impaired driving enforcement. The Chadron Police Department was awarded $1,750, which provided overtime shifts for nine officers and four dispatchers over the course of the 19-day grant.
Chadron officers were able to make approximately 148 traffic contacts during the grant, in which 170 traffic violations were addressed, which included:
- 3 driving under the influence arrests
- 3 license suspension violations
- 1 stop resulting in narcotic violations
- 1 minor in possession
- 3 warrant arrests
The most common reason for the traffic contact was a speeding violation. Nearly every contact during the grant enforcement period was with a sober driver and most stops resulted in warnings.