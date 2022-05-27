Officers locate assault suspect who fled

On May 14, Sergeant Chelsey Stolley and Officer Colin Deines were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at 1250 West Highway 20 in Chadron. The officers arrived on scene and learned a male and a female had been in a physical altercation at the location, but both had fled the area prior to their arrival.

Sergeant Stolley and Officer Deines were able to identify the male and female involved from surveillance video in the area and witness statements. They began a search for the two subjects, but were unable to locate either one of them. On May 15, Stolley located the female involved in the altercation and conducted an interview with her.

The investigation continued and officers of the Chadron Police Department attempted to locate the male subject, but were not successful. Finally, on May 25, Investigator Dusty Bryner observed the male subject, later identified as 45-year-old Kenneth Kersey, walking near the 800 block of West Highway 20. Bryner contacted Deines and Stolley, and advised them of Kersey’s location.

The two officers responded to the area and contacted Kersey inside a local business. Kersey provided the officers his statement as to what had happened on May 14. After Deines informed Kersey he was going to place him under arrest for domestic assault. Kersey turned away and attempted to flee the scene.

Deines and Stolley stopped Kersey from fleeing, but he continued to resist, not allowing the officers to place him into custody. During the struggle to get him under control, Stolley utilized her taser to gain control of his arms and place him into custody.

Upon gaining control, the officers located suspected methamphetamine and several tablets of prescription style pills on Kersey. The Chadron rescue unit was called to the scene to supply medical treatment for Kersey, though he denied medical transport. Deines and Stolley then transported him to the Chadron Community Hospital for medical clearance prior to transporting him to the Dawes County Jail.

As a result of the investigation, Kersey was placed under arrest for felony domestic assault, assault by strangulation, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, obstruction of a police officer and resisting arrest. Bond was set at 10% of $50,000.00.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and the Chadron Fire Department.

