Last Friday saw quite a bit of excitement in Chadron, as law enforcement responded to some serious situations.

At about 2:30 p.m., police responded to an alarm at Chadron Federal Credit Union. Upon arrival, it was learned the bank had been robbed by an unknown male subject, who made off with more than $5,000. The man walked into the bank and had a conversation with the teller before drawing a handgun from his hooded sweatshirt and demanding money.

After receiving the money, the suspect exited and fled northeast on foot. The area was canvassed for the suspect and potential evidence.

As of Monday morning, there was no arrest made in the robbery. Chadron Police are working with the Nebraska State Patrol, WING Task Force and Dawes County Sheriff’s Office.

If that wasn’t enough, later in the day — around 6 p.m. — officers responded to Memorial Park for a reported active shooter. Officers learned the suspect was armed with a gun and headed southbound on foot across the east end of the Chadron State College campus. The subject, later identified as 36-year-old Warfield High Hawk of Chadron, was not actively shooting at law enforcement or any citizens at this time.

Officers pursued High Hawk into another are to the west, and during that time High Hawk shot several rounds into the air and ground. Requests were made for additional officers and resources to contact High Hawk, with many regional agencies sending drones, thermal cameras, canine units and armored vehicles to assist.

After about five hours of trying to contact Warfield and get him to drop the weapon, he was met by a team of officers including a canine and surrendered without further incident. No shots were fired form law enforcement of any agency, and nobody was injured, including the suspect.

The gun High Hawk had, which was stolen from a residence, is a Smith & Wesson M&P .22 caliber P15-22 series pistol with an eight-inch barrel.

High Hawk was arrested for: theft of a firearm, a Class IIA felony; possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class ID felony; terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony; unlawful possession of firearm at a school, a Class IV felony; and obstructing an officer, a Class I misdemeanor. His bond was set at 10% of $500,000.

However the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be requested.

During the robbery, Chadron Police received assistance from the Dawes County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Alliance Police Department, Scottsbluff County Sheriff’s Office, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska Game & Parks, South Dakota DCI, WING Drug Task Force, and Chadron State College Security.

Friday’s incidents were not the only cause for concern last week, as a there was a standoff lasting more than two hours at the Dawes County Courthouse. Following this standoff, Sheriff Karl Dailey and Dawes County deputies escorted a male subject back inside the building. The man was holding a knife and threatening to do harm to himself, but there were no injuries during the incident.

Sheriff Dailey declined to identify the male subject, noting it would be providing a limelight that the man wants but doesn't need.

As to what sparked the standoff, Dailey said it was several factors that caused the man to reach a boiling point. He was off his medication, Dailey said, and had been drinking. On top of that, as Tuesday was a motion day in District Court, he was facing the possibility of serving time in a state penitentiary.

Much of the standoff took place near a window on the lower level of the courthouse, as Dailey could be seen approaching the man several times. The man would become briefly agitated, and at one point removed his shirt. Following the standoff and surrendering of the knife, Dailey returned the man’s shirt to him.

Dailey said he didn't want to make the situation any worse than it was, and he didn't do anything special. "It was just a matter of time and listening." He further added the situation was unfortunate, but it was handled safely and successfully.

Those who were in the courthouse at the time were advised to use the building’s west door to exit. People who had parked vehicles in front of the courthouse prior to the incident were allowed to retrieve them, but advised to walk close to the courthouse retaining wall so as not to cause further escalation.

Along with Sheriff Dailey and his deputies, officers from the Chadron Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol were on the scene, with nonlethal arms including pepper ball guns. Officers helped keep traffic away from the scene, both along the street and sidewalks, while keeping their distance to keep from spooking the man.

Chadron Police Chief Rick Hickstein noted that while police officers were called to assist, they were later told their assistance was not needed. Also, members of the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department readied at Fourth and Chadron Avenue to provide medical assistance if needed.

As the standoff went into the three o’clock hour, Chadron Public Schools sent out a mass text message to inform parents to avoid Main Street when picking up their children. Officers also expanded the perimeter around the courthouse.

To the best of his knowledge, Dailey said, the man is receiving care in Rapid City.

In all instances the City’s Code Red alert system was utilized to notify residents and local businesses and recommend safety measures. Specifically with the robbery, a mugshot of the suspect was circulated using social media.

To listen to Code Red messages, and sign up to receive them via landline or mobile phone, go online to www.chadron-nebraska.com/437/Code-Red-Alerts