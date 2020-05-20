Officials begin opening developed recreation sites

Stage 1 fire restrictions are in place until rescinded to enhance public safety, protect natural and cultural resources and help minimize human-caused wildfires. Under fire restrictions:

•Fires are to be built only in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites.

•No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, or building.

•No operation of a chainsaw without an approved spark arrester, fire extinguisher, and shovel.

•No welding or use of torches with an open flame, except in cleared areas larger than 10 feet in diameter

•No use of explosives

Buskirk has been working with local fire chiefs and county commissioners, and the fire restrictions not only keep the forests and grasslands from burning up. They also limit firefighters’ possible exposure to COVID-19

Buskirk said efforts are being made to help minimize crowds at the sites, which will help to fall in line with what Nebraska Game and Parks is doing and comply with the state directed health measures. He understands people want to get out and enjoy these public areas, but it’s important to do so safely.