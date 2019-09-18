The Chadron Library Board rejected a proposal Monday to convert the old Chadron Community Hospital into a larger library in favor of its original plan of constructing an addition at the site of the historical Carnegie Building, which carries a higher price tag.
Board member Rob Wahlstrom was the lone vote for renovating the old hospital into a larger library, citing a rough estimate of $3.1 million to carry out the remodeling as compared to an estimated $5.7-6 million to construct an addition to the current library.
“That’s quite a bit of difference, and you’re getting about the same square footage,” Wahlstrom said. The estimates were provided by Fuller Construction, and the company's notes emphasize that they do not reflect the full cost of either project nor are they a bid by the company to complete the work.
The idea to convert the old hospital building arose several months ago, and Kerry Bailey, a member of the hospital board, said Monday the hospital is currently addressing a leaking roof and will deal any associated mold issues.
“The hospital is very committed to making sure we have everything fixed,” he said. The building is essentially being used for storage, and the hospital board would like to see it once again be an asset to the community.
“We want to be part of that,” Bailey added.
Still, the Library Board expressed concerns that converting a building that has sat vacant for years could have hidden issues with unexpected costs. A community survey several years ago also indicated the public felt strongly about keeping the library in its current location.
Any plan utilizing the old hospital would require the building be transferred to the Chadron Library Foundation and eventually to the city. Roger Wess, a member of the Foundation board, said tentative plans would be to demolish the red brick portion of the hospital and renovate the remaining structure. The old hospital’s location near a park with a playground would serve as an attractive library location, he added, and there would be ample parking.
Serious fundraising efforts could also begin and may be more successful if the community could physically envision the goal, he said.
“To me, this is the quickest way to get the money we need to get the space we need to get the library we need,” Wess said.
Library Board President Drew Petersen disagreed that there hasn’t been a solid enough plan in place for fundraising to date.
“We’ve had a plan for five years…and nothing has happened with that fundraising,” he said. Renovating the old hospital building could lead to unforeseen problems as the board has no history with that site, he continued.
“It would be a great option if we had no others,” Petersen said, adding that while new construction at the library’s current site may cost more, the community supports that plan and it’s up to the Foundation to find ways to raise the funds.
Wess suggested the Library Board consider doing a second community survey, presenting both options to the public and allowing the community to weigh in on the project again. But the idea of taking more time to delay a firm decision on the board's direction was met with hesitancy.
“We want to move on something. It’s time,” said Lisette Leesch.