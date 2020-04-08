Older population staying positive during pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As with many sicknesses, certain groups of people are more susceptible to COVID-19. Among them is the elderly population.

Janet Kirby, who is 75 years young, said she is staying in her home at this time. She noted she has some symptoms, but also that she has had other medical issues. She expressed great appreciation for her neighbors, who take out her trash when needed and offer to pick up things she might need.

When she first heard that older people were more susceptible to COVID-19, Kirby’s first thought was “Oh, no.” While she stayed indoors, she couldn’t believe the number of people who were going out and putting themselves at risk of contracting the disease.

In the meantime, she’s been catching up on some paperwork, as well as cleaning and dusting around the house. Though she does get cabin fever every once in a while, she takes a drive to go see the deer that are out and about then heads back home.

This certainly is a scary situation, she said, and she has concern for her family. Her daughter and granddaughters, as well as their husbands, are still going to work but haven’t gotten sick. She pointed out there’s something eerie about the lack of traffic she used to hear driving by her home at night.