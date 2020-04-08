Older population staying positive during pandemic

As with many sicknesses, certain groups of people are more susceptible to COVID-19. Among them is the elderly population.
Janet Kirby, who is 75 years young, said she is staying in her home at this time. She noted she has some symptoms, but also that she has had other medical issues. She expressed great appreciation for her neighbors, who take out her trash when needed and offer to pick up things she might need.
When she first heard that older people were more susceptible to COVID-19, Kirby’s first thought was “Oh, no.” While she stayed indoors, she couldn’t believe the number of people who were going out and putting themselves at risk of contracting the disease.
In the meantime, she’s been catching up on some paperwork, as well as cleaning and dusting around the house. Though she does get cabin fever every once in a while, she takes a drive to go see the deer that are out and about then heads back home.
This certainly is a scary situation, she said, and she has concern for her family. Her daughter and granddaughters, as well as their husbands, are still going to work but haven’t gotten sick. She pointed out there’s something eerie about the lack of traffic she used to hear driving by her home at night.
As this situation develops and more people find themselves staying at home to avoid contracting or possibly spreading COVID-19, Kirby stresses that keeping busy is very important. She recommends finding a game or jigsaw puzzle, or doing projects that have been put off.
Though she knows people will have to go out, she’s hopeful they follow guidelines when it comes to things such as social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing. She recommends people stop shopping when they don’t need to, and stop unnecessarily travelling outside the Panhandle or state. If possible, she added, people should call and check on elderly folks they know. “There’s a lot out there who could use some help.”
Kirby’s also appreciative of the decision to close the schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. She knows there will be hardships during this time, but said they will have to be dealt with.
Tim Frye, administrator at Prairie Pines Lodge, said the biggest impact for residents is not having their family available to visit as much as before, though family members can come if it is a “life or death” situation. The facility still allows service personnel and caregivers.
Though activities that involve someone coming in from the public have been cancelled, Frye said they still do in-house activities like Bingo and the resident-run church services and Bible studies. He further added the residents are not confined to the facility, and can still go shopping in a limited capacity or have staff pick up the items they need. They are also able to go to appointments. Frye said most of them are understanding of the situation and appreciative of the efforts to keep them healthy.
Frye also appreciates the support the community is showing through donations, adding some kids recently brought by some flowers for the residents, which brightened their day.
According to a statement from Crest View Care Center Administrator Heather Salmon, "Infection control is a typical process of the healthcare world in America and an important practice for our daily operations at our facility. The COVID-19 is something we are taking very seriously. In addition to standard operations, to prepare and stay abreast of the virus and recommended actions we have been regularly participating in the information meetings for healthcare providers by our state Department of Health and Human Services, healthcare associations, CDC, etc. We are providing additional education to our employees, as well.
"With the latest guidance from the CDC, WHO and Department of Health and Human Services, our facility has restricted entrance to the facility to staff, essential contractors, medical professionals and families of residents facing end of life or emergent situations. A screening process has been established for those who enter the building. While this is not a fail safe process as the virus can remain silent for days without anyone knowing they have been exposed, it is one more step we can take to do what we can to protect those entrusted in our care.
"We understand that connecting with their loved ones is incredibly important, and we are providing a variety of alternatives for communicating with our residents. These may include telephone, email, text, video chat or social media. It does not replace being immediately present and we fully understand that.
"Our facility is grateful to our caregivers and the support of the residents, their families and the community during this time. Please encourage all to practice effective coughing/ sneezing etiquette, handwashing/sanitizing and cleaning practices by citizens in the community as that will help get this pandemic under control.
"Our facility is in the process of setting up a Chat Window in our lobby where families can visit and see their loved one while talking on the phone. We also restructured our activities to provide similar activities as we’d usually offer, but with an emphasis on social distancing. We have played hallway BINGO, where the residents sat in their doorways with their BINGO cards and staff assisted each hall as needed. We have planned a Fun Week with themed dress-up days for staff and residents to be able to let loose and share some laughs during this tough time. We have also created some fun games that we can play while practicing social distancing, such as fishing in the hallways, April Fool’s Day pranks and Hungry Hungry Hippo."
