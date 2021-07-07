Oldest Chadron bank gets new name

With the merger, account numbers and digital banking login information will remain unchanged, Cleveland said, with the only inconvenience being to mobile banking customers, who will need to download the Homestead Banking app on Aug. 9. The merger has two phases — the legal one, which was done July 1, and the data merger, which takes place Aug. 6.

“Banking is still a people business,” Cleveland said, “but it’s also a technology business. Most, if not all, of our transactions are converted to a digital transaction. That creates an enormous amount of data, and the data of the two banks has to be merged.”

As for staffing, all employees of First National have been retained, and nobody took any cutting compensation. “We’ll find a role for everyone,” Cleveland said, though some might shift slightly. He noted a major part of his role in the past was to work with regulators and outside auditors, but now he will be more focused on the customers and the community.

Though there will be obvious changes with the new brand, the building will remain the same outside the new signage. The interior will remain the same and displays of bank artifacts will be intact. Cleveland pointed out the bank underwent something of a rebranding in 2011, changing its logo to one that is similar to Homestead.