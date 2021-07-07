Oldest Chadron bank gets new name

Editor’s note: Historical information contained in this article was compiled by Steve Cleveland and Barbara Olson, and also obtained from the Chadron, Nebraska Centennial History, 1885-1985.
July 1 saw the merger of First National Bank of Chadron with its affiliate, Homestead Bank. Homestead Senior Vice President Steve Cleveland said the merger is something of a “non-event,” explaining that First National Bank of Chadron and Homestead share the same systems and have been owned by the same company for 30 years.
The first bank in the city, First National Bank of Chadron first went up in 1885 when DeForest Richards, Bartlett Richards and Walter Brown formed the Richards & Brown Banking Company, the bank’s predecessor. The first official building was actually at the northeast corner of Second and Main, and the bank officially gained its national charter on Dec. 16, 1887. A few weeks later, on Jan. 2, 1888, it reorganized as First National Bank.
In the summer of 1900, Charles “C. F.” Coffee struck a deal with Bartlett, who held the controlling shares, to purchase the bank. Coffee traded 2,000 cow and calf pairs for the finest home in Chadron — also Bartlett’s — and the bank. A few years later, Coffee was selected by the Chadron Commercial Club to lobby the Nebraska Legislature to locate a college in northwest Nebraska. After the bill was passed, he was influential in the decision by the Nebraska Board of Education to locate the school in Chadron.
Coffee served as president of the bank until his death in 1935, when his youngest son, C. F. Coffee II, assumed that position. The bank remained in the hands of the Coffee family until shortly after the death of C. F. Coffee II in 1969.
Both Charles Coffee and Bartlett Richards were inducted into the Hall of Great Westerners of the Cowboy Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City, Coffee in 1965 and Richards in 1970.
During the 1970s the bank endured a secession of ownership changes in a short period. The Coffee family sold their interests to A. W. Trautwein of Cheyenne, Wyo. in 1976. In 1978 controlling interest was sold to Gordon and Marion (Crites) Shaffer. The following year, a geologist and independent oil operator named George R. Wulf proposed purchasing the bank. To raise capital to finance the purchase, Wulf and associates sold shares in the bank. Wulf’s oil exploration proved unsuccessful forcing him to give up his interests in the bank in the summer of 1982.
The ownership torch of the bank then passed to the Pine Ridge Management Company, owned by the Isham family. The Isham family owned the bank through the remainder of the 1980s.
In October 1990, the historic First National Bank sold to Cliff Young of CSB Co. from a prominent banking family in the Cozad area. Although Young passed away in 1997, the bank remains in the Young family’s holdings.
With the merger, account numbers and digital banking login information will remain unchanged, Cleveland said, with the only inconvenience being to mobile banking customers, who will need to download the Homestead Banking app on Aug. 9. The merger has two phases — the legal one, which was done July 1, and the data merger, which takes place Aug. 6.
“Banking is still a people business,” Cleveland said, “but it’s also a technology business. Most, if not all, of our transactions are converted to a digital transaction. That creates an enormous amount of data, and the data of the two banks has to be merged.”
As for staffing, all employees of First National have been retained, and nobody took any cutting compensation. “We’ll find a role for everyone,” Cleveland said, though some might shift slightly. He noted a major part of his role in the past was to work with regulators and outside auditors, but now he will be more focused on the customers and the community.
Though there will be obvious changes with the new brand, the building will remain the same outside the new signage. The interior will remain the same and displays of bank artifacts will be intact. Cleveland pointed out the bank underwent something of a rebranding in 2011, changing its logo to one that is similar to Homestead.
By merging the two charters, the bank gains economies of scales. “Before,” Cleveland said, “we had two sets of regulators to satisfy.” There were also two sets of auditors and two boards of directors. “By combining the charters, we eliminated duplication in those areas.”
As to the one board, three of the five-member First National Bank board will be on the Homestead board. “That will keep Homestead in tune with the needs of Chadron and Ainsworth,” Cleveland said, not just for customers but also the employees and communities. Cleveland will sit on the board, along with Leland Spanjer and Scott Zimbelman, who were the First National Board Chair and Vice Chair, respectively.
When Cleveland first moved to Chadron in 1985, he said, there were 425 bank charters in Nebraska. Today, there’s 160. In 1985, there were about 100 national bank charters in Nebraska where now there are less than 10, so merging and consolidation in the banking industry is nothing new. The local merger, he added, will benefit the customer as it means less time spent on ensuring compliance with regulation and more time on service.
Though the bank is merging with another, “the First National Bank legacy will be preserved,” Cleveland said, referring to the C. F. Coffee gallery in the lower level of the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center. “That provides comfort to me.”