Oldest county resident passes

The person believed to be the oldest resident of Dawes County, Irene Snook, passed away early Saturday morning at Ponderosa Villa in Crawford. She had observed her 103rd birthday on Feb. 20.

Born Irene Dyer at Bertrand, Neb., as one of 13 children, she was visiting her brother and his wife at a WPA Camp north of Crawford where a dam as being built during the Great Depression when she met Glenn Snook, who was working at the same camp.

They were married in 1938, a few months after she turned had turned 21. During the next year and a half, they lived in a covered wagon while herding sheep for Perry and Alice Moody. A few years later, the Moodys helped the young couple buy the land along the state line in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron that became the home place.

In a 2015 interview, Irene said she had survived prairie fires, hail storms, blizzards and a tornado that wiped out most of the building on the ranch except the house. She said she had never drilled grain, but had disked, mowed hay, placed bales on a stack and checked cows that were about to calve. She also milked cows and raised chickens, selling cream for 15 cents a pint and eggs for 30 cents a dozen to railroad section bosses who live in Wayside.