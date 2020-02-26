Omaha Symphony to perform on campus Friday

The Omaha Symphony will perform at Chadron State College’s Memorial Hall Friday, Feb. 28, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Galaxy Series event are free for CSC students and employees. Tickets for adults are $15, youth and seniors are $13, and tickets at the door will be $16. Reserve tickets at 308-432-6207 or by contacting CSC’s Box Office at boxoffice@csc.edu.

Works by Beethoven, Mozart and Rossini will be performed in the concert. Instruments in the symphony will include bass, bassoon, cello, clarinet, flute, harp, horn, oboe, percussion, trumpet, trombone, tuba, timpani, violin, and viola.

The conductor, Dr. Ian Passmore has been praised by “Fanfare” magazine as a rising young conductor whose work glows. His performances are recognized for their distinctive, and often daring interpretations, according to the Omaha Symphony. Recently named the Associate Conductor of the Omaha Symphony, his previous engagements include a residency at the Vietnam National Academy of Music and the Schmidt Conducting Fellowship with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

The Omaha Symphony was founded in 1921 and performs for more than 120,000 people each year.

