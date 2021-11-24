One Act four-time conference winners

For as many years as there has been a Western Conference for One Act, Chadron has championed the competition, with the students claiming their fourth victory Nov. 13.

In addition, director Jill PaoPao noted several of the cast members received Outstanding Acting Awards, including: Sophia Oladimeji as the Fashionable Lady, Jamie McKinnon as Deadleg/Rob Hood, Aidan Dressel as Jack O’Lantern, Kaylee Hughes as Margaret, Luke Kahl as Inspector Burns and Cody Kahl as The Rat.

Dressel also received the Outstanding Actor award of the whole conference.

Prior to the Western Conference, One Act had a public performance at the Chadron High School auditorium. This year’s play, “Crimes at the Old Brewery” by Tim Kelly, provides a dark look into a New York tenement house in the 1800s, where assorted villains take up residence. Directing the ne’er-do-wells is Jack O’Lantern, a character whose good will comes at a hefty price — always for his benefit – but who oversteps his bounds when he kidnaps the lovely Irene Felton.

Throughout the course of the play, violence and betrayal erupts within the old brewery, while those in the outside world work to bring the decrepit structure down.

Paopao noted she and assistant Rebecca Dubs read a lot of scripts over the second semester of the 2020-21 school year and presented students with the two they think would work best. At a team meeting at the end of the school year, students chose to perform “Crimes” as they felt it was best suited for them. The summer involves plenty of planning so students can get right into it when school resumes.

Following the public performance, Paopao gave high praise to not only the cast and crew but everyone who helps with costumes, hair, makeup and other duties to bring the play to life.

As there is plenty of physical violence, Paopao emphasized Dubs’ work with the stage combat. Paopao further added Dubs went through the theater program at Chadron State College, learning under Scott Cavin and Roger Mays.

“She has helped us choreograph and add those pieces in to make the believability more realistic, in the scenes where there’s fighting. It’s safe for the kids, but it’s realistic. She’s taught them about how it’s the person getting the hit who controls the action. They work it out step-by-step slowly until ti becomes a very quick and routine thing. Their safety is always our first priority.”

Last week, One Act was scheduled to perform at the Bulldog Festival in Gering. Paopao noted the event gives them another opportunity for judging before the district competition Dec. 4 at Gothenburg. “The more opportunities we have to get in front of judges, the better for the kids to learn a bunch of things.” They also did a performance for the high school and middle school this week prior to the Thanksgiving break.

Among her favorite parts of this year’s performance, Paopao said she enjoys the surprise ending as well as the characters of Jack O’Lantern and Inspector Burns.

“He’s kind of a Jekyll and Hyde,” she said of O’Lantern. “He has two personalities. He’s so manipulative and on the verge of insanity. And how Aidan plays it, I love that. It’s hard work.” She also likes the “dirty cop” vibe in Kahl’s portrayal of Burns.

Paopao also enjoys the ensemble of the old brewery residents. “People don’t give them enough credit for all the little things they do,” she said. “The reactions they bring on stage. If you watch it enough times like we have, we’ve coached them up on all the little details to add, from props they bring on and use to facial expressions, how they react. It helps set the mood.”

As for the set, Paopao said many are pieces used in previous years and manipulated to their needs. She and Dubs worked through the summer to gather additional pieces and get things ready. Students are invited to help, and Paopao said a few joined them this year.

This year will see 11 graduating seniors among the cast and crew leaving One Act, though some are only one-year members. Paopao said it’s always hard when they leave, especially this year’s crew and the juniors, as they are the only students who have seen One Act in its normal years without Covid restrictions. Still, she said, there is a good group of juniors to lead the way next year and it could take some time to rebuild the numbers.

One option is to simply select a play that has fewer cast. “I like to pick ones that have the opportunity to be done with a smaller group but could be expanded to a larger group,” Paopao said. This year’s production has 43 members, where last year’s had 52.

There weren’t any big issues in getting “Crimes at the Old Brewery” ready, aside from the usual task of getting students in the right positions. “I think the hardest part,” Paopao said, “is working around all their schedules. They really have to commit. We have strict attendance policies. I can’t work around everything so there have to be sacrifices made, and the ones who want to do it always manage that. It’s a learning experience for them. The ones you see on stage are the ones who do it well.”

As for being a four-time back-to-back Western Conference championship team, Paopao said it’s a lot of pressure. “Western Conference has only been for four years. I worked a lot of years to try to get us Western Conference competition, and now we’ve won it every year.” She added it’s nice to see schools getting better and better each year, as it means tougher and tighter competition for the Chadron students.

The full cast and crew for "Crimes at the Old Brewery" is:

Mohawk: Naomie Elliott

The Rat: Cody Kahl

Drunken Sailor: Uzziah Schwartz

Pretty Polly: Maralee Rischling

Margaret: Kaylee Hughes

Apple Woman: Ayla Kephart

Man: Thomas Kaus

Rev. Wilkes: Trace White

Mrs. Wilkes: Blaine Tewahade

Mrs. Vanderbeek: Natalie Carattini

Inspector Burns: Luke Kahl

Blind Alice: Averielle Sager

Jack O'Lantern: Aidan Dressel

Deadleg/Bob Hood: Jamie McKinnon

Bridget Cole: Emma Peters

Irene Felton: Jacee Bates

Fashionable Lady: Sophia Oladimeji

Residents of the Old Brewery: Leah Weber, Alex Williams-Hardy, Holliann McMann, T Womack, Amanda Kittell, Emily McCoy, Arian Seymour, Mayzie Murdock, Eliana Uhing and Ava Reynolds

Stage Manager: Brendilou Armstrong

Assistant Stage Manager: Brooklyn Kugler

Props Manager: Aspen Graves

Lights and Sound: Tyler Kaus, Gavin Sloan, Lucy Rischling, Parker Fisher and Drew Milburn

Set/Stage Crew: Kristin Rasmussen, Alex Fisher, Addie Diers, Sara Weber and Morgan Schommer

Hair/Makeup: Addie Diers, Kristin Rasmussen, Kyra Kubo and Kasiah Sayaloune

