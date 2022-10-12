One Act looks into classic lit character

This year, the Chadron high School One Act Team will perform “The Secret of Madame Defarge” by Robert Johanson, providing a look into a character created by Charles Dickens in his novel “A Tale of Two Cities.”

Director Jill Paopao noted the Dickens book is set around the French Revolution, and Madam Defarge is one of many central characters; the play will focus on her back story. One of the unique things she does, Paopao said, is knit the names of the enemies of the people into a red scarf so they can be identified.

Centering around the revolution, the play also looks at an aristocratic family’s dark history and how they wronged the Madam Defarge and her siblings. There are seven deaths in the play, Paopao said, and one actor — Wesley Margetts — dies twice since he’s playing dual roles.

Play practice started September 12, and Paopao said there is some work to be done with characterization, and some of the students need to finish memorizing their lines. One Act practices are a bit rough in the first couple weeks, as many students are also involved in fall sports.

Though the play has a dark tone, Paopao said the students are certainly mature enough to handle it. “And it seems to be what wins,” she added. The Chadron High team has repeated as Western Conference champs several times since 2018 performing plays such as: “Dark Road”, set in a concentration camp; “I’m The Perfect Ending”, a dark comedy about the impending apocalypse and “Crimes at the Old Brewery”, a look into an 1800s New York tenement house.

The students are also getting a history lesson, the director added, and find out about a classical piece of literature.

There is a total 55 cast and crew members, 25 of whom are first-year students. With so many new faces, Paopao said, the cohesion is getting there. A cast party at the start of the season with pizza, games and theater activities helps everyone get to know each other and comfortable with theater methods.

The first month of practice is focused on blocking and characterization, though Paopao said the biggest challenge for the new students is understanding stage presence and behavior behind the scenes. There is plenty of good senior leadership, she added, so they’re getting a handle on things.

A public performance of “The Secret of Madame Defarge” is scheduled for Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Entrance is $5. The following day, Chadron will host Western Conference, beginning at 9 a.m. The conference includes Alliance, Gering, Scottsbluff, Sidney and Mitchell.

Paopao said this is the first year Chadron has hosted Western Conference. It’s something she worked for year to get, and a different school hosts it each year. This year, the fifth for the conference, it’s Chadron’s turn.

District competition will be Dec. 3 in Sidney, and the Chadron One Act will head to a festival in Gothenburg on Nov. 15, where they’ll see a variety of plays from different classes that have competed at the state level so they can see what they’ll be up against in Districts.

CAST

Madame Therese Defarge- Naomie Elliott

Ernest Defarge - Cody Kahl

Gaspard - Wesley Margetts

Madame Gaspard/Vengeance - Averielle Sager

Gaspard Child - Devan Passero

Jacques 1- Eliana Uhing

Jacques 2 - Amanda Kittell

Jacques 3 - Emma Peters

Dr. Alexandre Manette - Aidan Dressel

Lucie Manette - Blaine Tewahade

Miss Pross - Natalie Carattini

Jarvis Lorry - Bennett Fisher

Jerry Cruncher - Alex Williams Hardy

Marquis St. Evremonde - Uzziah Schwartz

Gabelle - Jacee Bates

Charles Darnay - Arian Seymour

Guards - Devan Passero and Trayce Fisher

La Presidente - Jaelyn Brown

Young Marquis (Man 1) - Jace Paopao

Marquis’s Brother (Man 2) - Trayce Fisher

Sick Girl - Shanna Gunwall

Dying Boy - Wesley Margetts

Marquis Wife - Emily McCoy

Aristocrats - Orlando Camargo-Luz, Mayzie Murdock, Emily McCoy, Alexis Haver, Grey Burks, Marin Vastine, Jaelyn Brown, Jodean Chesley

Poor - Gillian Conway, Ava Reynolds, Shanna Gunwall, Eve Bishop, Hayden Byrd, Raelynn Wiest, Aalyiah Woods, KayCee Waugh

CREW:

Stage Manager - Aspen Graves

Assistant Stage Manager - Aiden Howard

Props Masters - Kaelee Webster and Noah Kubo

Tech Crew: Parker Fisher, Lucy Rischling, Gavin Sloan, Hina Hinman, Leo Golembiewski, Olivia Retzlaff

Set Crew - Addie Diers, Sara Weber, Alex Fisher, Jonathan Fisher

Hair/Makeup - Addie Diers, Sara Weber, Claire Ferguson, Emi O’Donnell, Kyra Kubo, Raylie Pourier, Jentsyn Fuller, Krystyn Riggs, Shelby Fry, Kasiah Sayaloune