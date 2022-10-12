One Act looks into classic lit character

This year, the Chadron high School One Act Team will perform “The Secret of Madame Defarge” by Robert Johanson, providing a look into a character created by Charles Dickens in his novel “A Tale of Two Cities.”
Director Jill Paopao noted the Dickens book is set around the French Revolution, and Madam Defarge is one of many central characters; the play will focus on her back story. One of the unique things she does, Paopao said, is knit the names of the enemies of the people into a red scarf so they can be identified.
Centering around the revolution, the play also looks at an aristocratic family’s dark history and how they wronged the Madam Defarge and her siblings. There are seven deaths in the play, Paopao said, and one actor — Wesley Margetts — dies twice since he’s playing dual roles.
Play practice started September 12, and Paopao said there is some work to be done with characterization, and some of the students need to finish memorizing their lines. One Act practices are a bit rough in the first couple weeks, as many students are also involved in fall sports.
Though the play has a dark tone, Paopao said the students are certainly mature enough to handle it. “And it seems to be what wins,” she added. The Chadron High team has repeated as Western Conference champs several times since 2018 performing plays such as: “Dark Road”, set in a concentration camp; “I’m The Perfect Ending”, a dark comedy about the impending apocalypse and “Crimes at the Old Brewery”, a look into an 1800s New York tenement house.
The students are also getting a history lesson, the director added, and find out about a classical piece of literature.
There is a total 55 cast and crew members, 25 of whom are first-year students. With so many new faces, Paopao said, the cohesion is getting there. A cast party at the start of the season with pizza, games and theater activities helps everyone get to know each other and comfortable with theater methods.
The first month of practice is focused on blocking and characterization, though Paopao said the biggest challenge for the new students is understanding stage presence and behavior behind the scenes. There is plenty of good senior leadership, she added, so they’re getting a handle on things.
A public performance of “The Secret of Madame Defarge” is scheduled for Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Entrance is $5. The following day, Chadron will host Western Conference, beginning at 9 a.m. The conference includes Alliance, Gering, Scottsbluff, Sidney and Mitchell.
Paopao said this is the first year Chadron has hosted Western Conference. It’s something she worked for year to get, and a different school hosts it each year. This year, the fifth for the conference, it’s Chadron’s turn.
District competition will be Dec. 3 in Sidney, and the Chadron One Act will head to a festival in Gothenburg on Nov. 15, where they’ll see a variety of plays from different classes that have competed at the state level so they can see what they’ll be up against in Districts.
CAST
Madame Therese Defarge- Naomie Elliott
Ernest Defarge - Cody Kahl
Gaspard - Wesley Margetts
Madame Gaspard/Vengeance - Averielle Sager
Gaspard Child - Devan Passero
Jacques 1- Eliana Uhing
Jacques 2 - Amanda Kittell
Jacques 3 - Emma Peters
Dr. Alexandre Manette - Aidan Dressel
Lucie Manette - Blaine Tewahade
Miss Pross - Natalie Carattini
Jarvis Lorry - Bennett Fisher
Jerry Cruncher - Alex Williams Hardy
Marquis St. Evremonde - Uzziah Schwartz
Gabelle - Jacee Bates
Charles Darnay - Arian Seymour
Guards - Devan Passero and Trayce Fisher
La Presidente - Jaelyn Brown
Young Marquis (Man 1) - Jace Paopao
Marquis’s Brother (Man 2) - Trayce Fisher
Sick Girl - Shanna Gunwall
Dying Boy - Wesley Margetts
Marquis Wife - Emily McCoy
Aristocrats - Orlando Camargo-Luz, Mayzie Murdock, Emily McCoy, Alexis Haver, Grey Burks, Marin Vastine, Jaelyn Brown, Jodean Chesley
Poor - Gillian Conway, Ava Reynolds, Shanna Gunwall, Eve Bishop, Hayden Byrd, Raelynn Wiest, Aalyiah Woods, KayCee Waugh
CREW:
Stage Manager - Aspen Graves
Assistant Stage Manager - Aiden Howard
Props Masters - Kaelee Webster and Noah Kubo
Tech Crew: Parker Fisher, Lucy Rischling, Gavin Sloan, Hina Hinman, Leo Golembiewski, Olivia Retzlaff
Set Crew - Addie Diers, Sara Weber, Alex Fisher, Jonathan Fisher
Hair/Makeup - Addie Diers, Sara Weber, Claire Ferguson, Emi O’Donnell, Kyra Kubo, Raylie Pourier, Jentsyn Fuller, Krystyn Riggs, Shelby Fry, Kasiah Sayaloune