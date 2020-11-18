One Act WC champs for third straight year

The Chadron High School One Act Team once again came away winners at Western Conference, this past Saturday in Gering. The team’s selection this year is “The Perfect Ending,” which takes a look at the end of the world from a comedic view of the “perfect family” setting of a 1950s television show household.

Director Jill Paopao was very pleased with the students’ performance, and the win makes everything better. With everything happening right now, she noted, and the unsureness people are feeling, the students really pushed themselves to do well and that hard work paid off.

Paopao had previously stated that comedies typically don’t do well in competition, but felt this year was one in which “the world could use some laughter.”

In addition to the team win, Kennady Stack — who plays the part of Little Sister — was named the best actress for the whole conference.

Other students who were recognized for their acting were: Jameson Margetts, who plays the Civil Defense Warden; Maddi Pelton, who plays Mother; Aidan Dressel, who plays Grandpa; Alexis Conboy, who plays Nurse Jane; and Brad Collins, who plays one of the Shriners.