One Act WC champs for third straight year

The Chadron High School One Act Team once again came away winners at Western Conference, this past Saturday in Gering. The team’s selection this year is “The Perfect Ending,” which takes a look at the end of the world from a comedic view of the “perfect family” setting of a 1950s television show household.
Director Jill Paopao was very pleased with the students’ performance, and the win makes everything better. With everything happening right now, she noted, and the unsureness people are feeling, the students really pushed themselves to do well and that hard work paid off.
Paopao had previously stated that comedies typically don’t do well in competition, but felt this year was one in which “the world could use some laughter.”
In addition to the team win, Kennady Stack — who plays the part of Little Sister — was named the best actress for the whole conference.
Other students who were recognized for their acting were: Jameson Margetts, who plays the Civil Defense Warden; Maddi Pelton, who plays Mother; Aidan Dressel, who plays Grandpa; Alexis Conboy, who plays Nurse Jane; and Brad Collins, who plays one of the Shriners.
This Saturday the team will return to Gering for a One Act festival. This is more of a learning experience, as the students will be able to watch other schools perform. Though not receiving an official score, they will get a critique from judges.
Though public performances were scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, Nov. 17, the recently updated Directed Health Measures changed those shows to allow for family members only. The team will present their play for their fellow Cardinals on Tuesday, Nov. 24, though this is also not a public performance and is for students and staff only.
December 4 marks the date for the team’s district competition, this year being conducted in York. The Nebraska School Activities Association has made some new bylaws to avoid having the same district champions year after year. While most of the schools picked for the York competition are less than 60 miles from the host site, Chadron students will have to make an overnight trip and two busses are required to transport all 54 students.
