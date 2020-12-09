One Act wins third at Districts

Coming off their third straight year as Western Conference champions a few weeks ago, the Chadron High School One Act team earned a third place finish at Districts this past weekend. With the majority of teams being from eastern Nebraska, it was a win that confirms the talent and competitiveness of those on the west end of the state.

This year the team performed “The Perfect Ending,” a comedy that strays from the more serious work done by the students in recent years.

Director Jill Paopao said the competition was “the kids’ best performance. It was their best show, and at a district competition that’s all you can ask for.”

In addition to placing third as a team, several students won Best Actor awards, including, Maddi Pelton, Jameson Margetts, Aidan Dressel, Alexis Conboy, Kennady Stack, Luke Kahl, Jacee Bates and Katelyn Diehl.

The district competition was the last for the team this season, though Paopao and the students are all happy they were able to have a season at all amidst the pandemic.

This was also the biggest cast and crew Paopao has worked with, at 54 total. Everyone worked well together, she said, and she’s excited to see what the future holds.

