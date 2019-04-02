An alleged stabbing Friday sent one man to the hospital and resulted in felony charges for another after an altercation at a local bar.
Richard M. Reyes, 27, was arrested on suspicion of felony second degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony Friday night. He was booked into the Dawes County Jail, where his bond is set at 10 percent of $100,000.
Reyes allegedly assaulted another man while the pair were at a bar on West Second Street. A rescue call regarding the incident came in to the 911 Dispatch Center at 8:46 p.m., with the caller reporting the assault and saying the victim was bleeding from the head. When Chadron Police Department officers and rescue personnel arrived on scene, they determined the victim had been stabbed by a sharp-bladed instrument, according to a CPD press release. The victim was treated and released at the Chadron Community Hospital.
During the course of investigating the alleged assault, officers located a sharp-bladed instrument in a nearby alley and interviewed the victim and other witnesses to the incident. The information led them to Reyes, the press release said, who the victim and witnesses knew. Reyes was located at an apartment several blocks away from the bar. Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and seized clothing, boots and a cell phone.