One of Chadron’s top golfers moves back to hometown

Through the years, Williamson also was a member of the winning team at the Ridgeview Two-Man Tourney six times, five of them when Engelhaupt was his partner. He also joined with Dan Johnson and Ed McNulty to win the Ridgeview Three-Man Tourney in 1998 and 2000 and was on the winning foursome at the CSC Celebrity, Don Beebe Tournament, three times in a five-year stint beginning in 2000.

“He was as good a player in the amateur ranks in Nebraska as anyone for quite a few years,” Dr. Johnson recently said. “Some of the best golfers from Scottsbluff came here to play in tournaments through the years, but Dale still won most of them.

“He was so consistent and most of all is so much fun to play with,” Johnson continued. “You laugh a lot when he’s in your group. He never fussed about anything. He just went up and hit it. He was terrific. He had the best swing, the best touch and could make all the shots.”

In recent years, Williamson has cut back on his golf.

“I still like to sneak out and practice, but I kind of lost my interest in playing in tournaments,” he says. “They’re usually on weekends and that’s when Megan and I often go see our grandkids.”

The Williamsons also have found another passion. They have become Pro Bull Rider enthusiasts. Besides watching it on TV every chance they get, they’ve annually taken at least one trip to see it in person. Their first such venture was to Connecticut, where Megan’s sister was living. Since then, they’ve watched the action-packed mayhem in places such as Billings, Denver, Pueblo and Colorado Springs.

