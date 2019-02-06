Round One of this year's battle over property tax relief unfolded Thursday in the Legislature's Revenue Committee.
Competing bills to provide for collection of state sales taxes already owed for online purchases presented the committee with a decision as to whether to recommend allocation of the anticipated revenue for property tax relief or inclusion in the state's general fund budget.
Along with three bills presented at a public hearing came stark disagreement between the legislative fiscal analyst's office and the Department of Revenue over whether the legislation would result in any additional revenue beyond what already has been anticipated and factored into construction of the state's upcoming biennial budget.
"Only revenue from marketplace platforms who would collect and remit voluntarily was included" in the original estimate, the fiscal office stated.
Its estimate for fiscal 2019-21, under terms of implementing legislation (LB284) proposed by Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, was an additional $18 million for the coming biennium.
McCollister's proposal would become effective on July 1.
A competing bill (LB18), introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, would take effect on Oct. 1 and direct revenue from remote sales to the state's property tax credit fund.
The additional funding that may be at stake would be collected from so-called marketplace facilitators, who help retailers sell their products online.
Amazon previously began collecting sales taxes from Nebraska purchasers.
Briese's proposal could result in the loss of tens of millions of dollars of sales tax revenue from the state's general fund during the coming biennium, the fiscal analysis stated.
State Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton, who said his office rarely disagrees with estimates from the legislative fiscal analyst's office, told the committee that "we do not believe there will be extra revenue" beyond what already has been factored into budget preparations resulting from Thursday's proposals.
"It's already baked into the forecast you have," Fulton said.
"Are you saying that you do not see this as a panacea of extra money coming to the state?" Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward asked.
"Correct," the tax commissioner said.
McCollister said legislation is needed to "level the playing field for brick-and-mortar (retail) facilities in Nebraska" that already collect the state sales tax.
Considering the difference in anticipated revenue based on the effective date of proposed legislation, McCollister said, "there is some incentive to get these bills passed as soon as possible."
Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson cautioned that the Legislature must "make sure we do it right so we don't get in a lawsuit and can't collect it."
When asked, Fulton said he does not have a preference as to where the anticipated revenue should go.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has urged that it be assigned to property tax relief.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn sponsored a third bill (LB291) at the request of the Department of Revenue to provide that collection of the tax would be limited to those making sales of more than $100,000 or to 200 individual transactions during a calendar year, language that comports with a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding a South Dakota law.
That exception was described earlier in the hearing by Briese as providing "a safe harbor for small retailers."