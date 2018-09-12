Though 20 positions at the City of Chadron do not meet wage comparability, only two will be adjusted on the wage scale during fiscal year 2018-19, which begins Oct. 1.
The Chadron City Council is freezing wages and benefits at the 2017-18 levels for most positions to minimize impacts on the new budget. Of 34 positions at the city, 20 do not meet the minimum comparability standards defined by the Commission of Industrial Relations, according to a memo provided to the council by City Manager Greg Yanker.
“This means the City must continue to take a serious look at how we address these issues while maintaining a strong fiscal position,” the memo reads.
In the meantime, two positions were selected to be adjusted because of the high inequity. The police secretary position is nearly 12 percent below the minimum comparability level upon hiring and 9 percent lower than the maximum. The children’s librarian position is nearly 20.5 percent below the minimum upon hiring and 19.75 percent below the maximum rate. Both will be raised to more closely align with the comparability study.
Drew Peterson, who serves on the Library Board, said the board is committed to making the new wage for that position work within the overall bottom line so it does not impact the city’s overall budget. The change in the police department secretary wage also falls within the budgeted appropriations, Yanker said.
The city is still negotiating with the police union on wages and benefits, which will be brought before the council when an agreement is reached.
Cities are required to review their wage scales against similar cities and make good faith efforts to ensure their employees are being paid fairly based on that study. In recent years, the city has used a “three-legged stool” approach to guide wages, focusing on longevity, comparability and job performance.