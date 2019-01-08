Businesses in The Chadron Record’s Open for Business campaign, co-sponsored by the Chadron Chamber of Commerce, reaped the benefits provided by loyal shoppers during the holiday season.
The campaign and its associated contest helped keep $63,100 in Chadron, all spent at 12 local businesses who agreed to partner with the Record on the campaign, which ran from Nov. 21 through Jan. 2. Shoppers were encouraged to do their holiday shopping locally at the participating businesses, and for each $100 they spent were entered into a drawing for part of a $500 prize package.
Winners of the Chamber Bucks prize package are:
*Bob Malone of Chadron, $200
*Louis Carlson of Hay Springs, $150
*Jessica Brueckner of Chadron, $85
*Brad Thomsen of Edgemont, S.D., $65
Their names were drawn at random from the 631 contest cards that were returned to either the Record office or to one of the participating businesses.
Shopping locally is an important economic driver in the community. Research indicates that for every $100 spent locally, nearly $70 of it is re-invested in the community somehow. It helps keep and create jobs in the community and provides support to business owners who often donate to community causes. Shopping locally also provides more sales tax revenue within the community, which is used to support local infrastructure.
“We would like to thank all of our participating businesses for taking part in the campaign and all of the shoppers who recognized the importance of shopping locally and supporting Chadron,” said Record Editor Kerri Rempp. “We’ve sponsored the Open for Business campaign and contest for several years now, though this year's version was altered to include the $100 increments. Each year we see increased participation. We look forward to continuing to improve and grow the effort all while helping promote local businesses.”