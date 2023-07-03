High Plains CDC is hosting an open house on Friday, July 7, from 4-7 p.m. at 241 Lake Street.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development awarded a HOME grant to High Plains CDC, to build the home. The home can be purchased by a home buyer who is at or below 80% Area Median Income.

The home is 1383 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is electric throughout, and hickory cabinets in the kitchen. Flooring includes wood laminate in the kitchen/dining room, carpet in the living room, hall and bedrooms, and tile in the bathrooms and laundry room. Asking price is $155,000.

Please contact High Plains CDC at 308-432-4346 with any questions