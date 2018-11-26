The local Operation Christmas Child Shoebox collection sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse collected 520 shoeboxes and eight large cartons of filler items. The collection also generated $1,377 in donations to aid in shipping the shoeboxes.
Operation Christmas Child is a Samaritan’s Purse project. The mission of providing gift-filled shoeboxes to children began in 1993 and has since distributed more than 150 million shoeboxes in more than 160 countries and territories. Shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, hygiene items, clothing and accessories are distributed to children in need. The First Baptist Church in Chadron served as a drop-off point for Operation Christmas Child this year.