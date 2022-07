Those wanting to get more involved with helping children in their own community but don’t know how can become respite providers or foster parents with Guardian Light Family Services.

Guardian Light Family Services serves families in the Panhandle and Central Nebraska, providing quality foster homes for children in need. Call Foster Care Director Melissa Misegadis to learn more about the steps to becoming a foster parent at 402-917-2052 or visit www.guardian-light.com to learn more.