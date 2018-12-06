Seven local organizations received $6,300 during 2018 to aid in their efforts to make an impact in Chadron. The funds were provided by Great Plains Communications through its IMPACT project.
“The mission of the IMPACT program is to empower people to make a positive impact in their community,” said Laura Kocher, Marketing and Public Relations Director for Great Plains Communications in a press release. “Chadron is a community that illustrates this mission. There are several established and successful groups centered around helping others and making a difference. That is why Chadron was a perfect fit for the focus of the 2018 IMPACT program.”
Since 2016, the company has chosen one community each year to focus on, providing funding for locally driven projects. The program was developed by Great Plains Communications to encourage nonprofit organizations to undertake projects that have a positive community impact.
Chadron was selected as the IMPACT community this year due to its strong commitment to community and philanthropy, Kocher said. The company held a kick-off event in April where representatives from Chadron’s non-profits were brought up to speed on the project and how to apply for the funds.
Multiple applications for worthy causes were submitted, with seven eventually chosen for funding.
The projects selected for funding in Chadron were as follows:
Veterans of Foreign Wars
$1,000 - Grey Eagle Warrior Challenge
This is a local 5K obstacle race was held for the second time in Chadron during September. Ages 17 and up are encouraged to participate. The race has several obstacles built near the Dawes County Fairgrounds. IMPACT funding was used to create new obstacles for this year’s race including a log run, atlas drag, 8’ wall, rope bridge, litter carry, low crawl and rope swing. Proceeds from the event fund VFW scholarships to Chadron State College and the local Honor Flight Program that honors veterans by transporting them to respective war memorials in Washington D.C.
This event also provides the VFW Post 1375 a chance to reconnect with the younger generation. It opens more doors for connection within Chadron and gives the organization an opportunity to give back.
Northwest Community Action Partnership
$1,000 - New stove for Masonic Hall- Closer to Home program
Closer to Home is a community funded, community ran noon feeding program for the hungry in Chadron. The program was successfully started in June 2014 and continues today serving an average of 500+ meals every month. The program is operated through the generosity of local volunteers and donors. There are approximately 654 volunteers providing 1,496 volunteer hours. Businesses, governmental agencies, churches, youth groups, and others contribute to the success of Closer to Home.
The IMPACT funding was used to replace the stove in the Masonic Hall which was very old with only two working burners and an oven that didn’t heat properly. The lack of a proper functioning stove was causing volunteers to have to prepare food off-site and transport to Closer to Home daily.
Keep Chadron Beautiful
$1,000 - Electronics Recycling Event
Keep Chadron Beautiful hosted a successful one-day electronics recycling event Sept. 15. Televisions, computers and most other electronics can contain a host of toxic substances such as lead, cadmium, mercury and arsenic. These substances could contaminate groundwater when landfilled. The one-day event was held in the parking lot of the Chadron Federal Credit Union. The organization contracted with a certified electronics recycler to process and recycle all electronics brought to the site.
The IMPACT funding provided was used to promote the event with radio and television advertising. Over 11,216 pounds of electronics was collected for recycling.
Northwest Nebraska Trails Association (NNTA)
$300 - Trail signage
IMPACT funds were used for trail marking signs at multiple trailheads and crossings in Chadron and the Nebraska National Forest. Maps were printed on aluminum and will include maps of trails in the complex as well as mileage and trail difficulty information. This is part of the association’s mission to promote trail usage in Northwest Nebraska. The NNTA worked closely with the Nebraska National Forest and Chadron State Park to complete this project.
Chadron Public Schools Foundation, Inc.
$1,000- enrollment to summer camp for free and reduced lunch students
The IMPACT funds were used to expand student learning experiences for students at the 2018 Summer Science Camps at Chadron Intermediate and Middle Schools, Summer ART Camp at Chadron Primary School, and the Summer Drama Camp. These funds helped students engage in summer learning regardless of their family’s income, keeping students engaged and avoiding the summer slide that can come from not engaging in ongoing learning over summer break.
Fur Trade Days
$1,000 – Production of entertainment and continuing outreach initiatives.
This annual event draws 5,000-7,000 visitors and locals annually. Fur Trade Days is continually looking for ways to add new events to the schedule while honoring their annual traditions. This year, they were looking to enhance the schedule with new events, including a carnival and live entertainment in downtown Chadron. These new initiatives helped to deem the event – “Fur Trade Days Reloaded.”
IMPACT funding was used to effectively market these new events to draw even more to the event which results in more income for the community. The efforts included signage, stage construction, and event staff.
Western Community Health Resources
$1,000- Community Essentials Pantry
The Community Essentials Pantry is a community-based program designed to assist those in need of essential household items. In the Nebraska Panhandle there is a large population of homeless and low- income households. Many of these individuals go without items such as shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, laundry soap, household cleaners, dental hygiene items, feminine hygiene products and much more.
It is the Pantry’s mission to ensure individuals in the Chadron community have access to essential household items, regardless of income. The main goal for the project includes a fully stocked pantry. Because the project is currently stocked by free-will donations, they often run out of certain items. IMPACT funding will be used to expand the base stock of the pantry, helping to provide even more items to those in need.