Other special awards to be made Sunday

Along with the inductions into the Agricultural Hall of Fame, several other special awards will be presented during the program beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday in the grandstand at the Dawes County Fairgrounds.

The recipient of the Extra Miler Award, which is given by the Dawes County Ag Society to someone who has gone above and beyond to help make the fair click, will go to Scott Roberts, owner of Roberts Electric in Chadron.

“When we need help with something involving electricity, he’s the first one to arrive to help,” said Brooke Kime, the Ag Society secretary. “We might need him to change a light bulb, replace a blown fuse or adjust the speakers so they can hear better in the grandstand, at the bucking chutes or in one of the buildings or something else.”

Dan Rhembrandt, chairman of the Ag Society, said Roberts has been needed more than usual during the past year while a new small animal exhibit structure is being built.

“We might have called him 100 times this year,” Rhembrandt said, “because we’ve had to connect and disconnect the electricity going to that building a lot of times. He’s really good about helping us out and never charges for it.”