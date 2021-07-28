Other special awards to be made Sunday

Along with the inductions into the Agricultural Hall of Fame, several other special awards will be presented during the program beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday in the grandstand at the Dawes County Fairgrounds.
The recipient of the Extra Miler Award, which is given by the Dawes County Ag Society to someone who has gone above and beyond to help make the fair click, will go to Scott Roberts, owner of Roberts Electric in Chadron.
“When we need help with something involving electricity, he’s the first one to arrive to help,” said Brooke Kime, the Ag Society secretary. “We might need him to change a light bulb, replace a blown fuse or adjust the speakers so they can hear better in the grandstand, at the bucking chutes or in one of the buildings or something else.”
Dan Rhembrandt, chairman of the Ag Society, said Roberts has been needed more than usual during the past year while a new small animal exhibit structure is being built.
“We might have called him 100 times this year,” Rhembrandt said, “because we’ve had to connect and disconnect the electricity going to that building a lot of times. He’s really good about helping us out and never charges for it.”
Both Kime and Rhembrandt note that Scott knows his way around the fairgrounds because as a youth he often accompanied his father, Boyd, the founder of Roberts Electric and a long-time Ag Society member, there to help with various projects.
In 1979, a new building at the fairgrounds was named in honor of Earl Henkens and Boyd Roberts for their many years of service to the fair. Boyd was inducted into the Ag Hall of Fame in 1990, a year after it opened.
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District will present its Conservation Awards to four individuals during Sunday’s ceremonies for their efforts in the immediate region.
Wade Anderson will receive the award for forest management, Rick Arnold for natural resources management, Dan Kreitman for tree planting and Lucinda Mays for natural resources education.
Anderson is from Sioux County while the others have Chadron addresses, although Kreitman is away from the community frequently.
Kylen Armstrong, the NRD conservation program coordinator, said each has put forth great effort to make improvements that caught the attention of those who nominated them. She’s impressed, too.
Here’s a sketch of each of their activities:
--Anderson has spent more than 10 years to make the forest in his family’s locality more wildfire defensible.
--Arnold, who is a wildlife biologist for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, has been involved in initiating grazing and fire prevention strategies and also making more government land suitable for grazing.
--Kreitman is credited with planting some 84,000 seedlings to help replace trees destroyed by fires in the Pine Ridge since 2006, and also has been involved in aerial seeding of various varieties of trees and shrubs.
--Mays, the horticulturist at Chadron State College, has improved the campus landscape and offered workshops in help community residents with their landscaping and tree management.