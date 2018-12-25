Mrs. Cogdill’s Second Grade Class
My Christmas Traditions
By Mali
My family likes the Christmas holiday. We decorate the house and the Christmas tree. I get to put the angel on the top. We put ornaments on the tree. My Elf on the Shelf Shimmer comes December first. She hides really good and I have trouble finding her. We go to both of my grandma and grandpa’s house. I help my grandma bake blueberry muffins. I play games with my cousins. Then we open presents. This is why my family likes Christmas.
By Damien
I love Christmas. We decorate our house and our tree. My mom makes Christmas cookies. We go shopping for presents. Before we open the presents we watch the Grinch. We go sledding at the park. Then we play snowball fight. Later we play cards and games. Christmas is my favorite holiday.
By Rhedyn
My family loves Christmas. We have a feast everywhere we go. I like to bake santa cookies. In my family we have a magic pickle that santa moves at Christmas night. We like to wrap presents and when we wrap each others presents the person that we are wrapping a present for have to go to another room until we are finished wrapping the present. That’s what we do in my family. I love to spend time with my family.
By Mayci
My family loves Christmas. We have two Elfs on Shelf and they have a reindeer. The reindeer is for our Elfs to fly. Our Elf’s names are Freckles and Cowboy Joe. We put up our Christmas tree and other decorations. Outside we put up lights and a blow-up penguin, Snoopy, Gingerbread people and Rudolph. We make Christmas cookies and make gingerbread house. We buy presents for each other and go to church on Christmas Eve. We watch movies and drink hot coco. On Christmas Day we open presents. Christmas is the best time of the year.
By Aliana
My family loves Christmas because it is fun. We love to watch The Grinch. And bake a ginge bread house. We decorate our Christmas tree, drink hot cocoa. On Christmas Day we open presents and play with the new topy. I love Christmas.
By Gemini
My family and I celebrate Christmas in many ways. My family goes to Christmas parties. And go to the game shop. We buy games for Dad so he can play with us. Eat santa cookies with my mom and dad. Christmas is my favorite holiday.
By Broedy
I love Christmas. My family and I like to play games. We play Monoply and cards. We also make cakes to our neighbors. We put up tree and decorate it. I decoate my home. We put up a big blow up Santa in yard. Christmas is the best time of the year.
By Roudy
My family and I celebrate Christmas in many ways. I love to buy presents and wrap them. Then we play find the pickle on the tree to find out who gets to open their present first. Next we play cards and games for presents. Finally we get to see what’s in our stocking. My family and I love Christmas!
By Avarie
My family and I celebrate Christmas in many ways. The first thing I do is find my Elf, Noel. Then I decorate my tree and house. Next, I find presents for my family. Then I go to my Grandma’s house and play marbles and watch The Grinch. Finally, on Christmas Day, I open my presents! I love Christmas so much.
By Ellie
I love Christmas with my family. We make sugar cookies with spinkles and frosting. We put a little tree in our room. We pick a name out of a hat. You have to buy that person a present. My family and I decorate the Christmas tree. We also decorate the house. We decorate the inside and out. Finally, on Christmas Day, we open presents and eat cookies. Christmas is the best season.
By Allie
My family loves Christmas. We love to watch the Grinch. My sister and I love to eat Christmas cookies. We play board games. I like the game of life. My family has an Elf on the Shelf. His name is Bobby. We go to my Grandma’s house before Christmas. We open presents. Christmas is my favorite holiday.
By Lakaila
My family and I celebrate Christmas in many ways. We all go get a Christmas tree and lights to decorate the tree. We all like to do breakfast together and eat bacon and eggs. Later we go to see family. Finally on Christmas Day we open presents. I Love Christmas.
By Philip
My family celebrates Christmas in many ways. We hang our stockings. We do some baking and watch a movie. My mom and I open presents. We spend time with each other.
By Olivia
I have many family traditions at Christmas. My favorite tradition is going around town with hot cocoa to look at the lights. We always go buy presents and we decorate the house and the tree. I like putting on the ornaments. On Christmas Day we open presents! Christmas is a great time of the year.
By Mairi
I have many Christmas Traditions with my family. My family Traditions are really fun. We set up the house and decorate it. Then we watch a movie. The one I Love to watch is Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer. We bake sugar cookies. We ate them and open presents on Christmas Day. Finally, what I Love the most is to spend time with my family.
By Ethan
My family loves Christmas. My family loves to watch the movie, The Grinch while we decorate my tree and the house. We have an Elf named Mig who watches me all Christmas to see if I am being good. We also play board games at my grandma’s house. We drink hot cocoa on Christmas day and we also open presents. My elf, Mig, is a naughty elf but I like her. I love Christmas.