The Outriders, the group that founded and for 3 decades ran Ride the Ridge, announced last year that it was heading off into the sunset but has made multiple presentations and donations to ensure it’s not forgotten. On May 9th, the Outriders presented three donations to Dawes County 4-H.

Outriders presented the Dawes County 4-H Foundation with a $1,000 check to go towards the annual 4-H Fort Robinson Horse Camp scholarship fund. The Dawes 4-H Foundation provides financial support for a broad range of 4-H activities in Dawes County that will educate and develop the skills and knowledge of our 4-H members, families, and leaders through the 4-H program. 4-H Fort Robinson Horse Camp will be coming up on a 50th anniversary in 2024. 4-H Horse Camp’s goal is to improve your skills as a horseman, build a greater bond between horse and rider, and provide useful information to enhance your expertise as a horse enthusiast. Several horse camp scholarships are given out annually to youth who complete an essay about what they hope to gain from camp and how they will use the knowledge and skills in the future.