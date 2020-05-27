Outstanding scientist from Chadron dies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Chadron native who was a senior scientist and engineer with two of the largest aerospace and nuclear program firms in the nation died last fall, but the news was not shared with the local media until recently.

Dr. LeRoy F. Grantham was born in Chadron on Nov. 23, 1929 and died on Nov. 1, 2019 in Calabasas, Calif., just shy of his 90th birthday. He was a 1948 graduate of Chadron High School and a 1951 graduate of Chadron State College. He earned his master’s degree in inorganic chemistry from Iowa State University in 1954 and a Ph.D. from Kansas State University in 1959. He also spent two years with the Army Chemical Corps in Alabama.

Grantham started working with North America Aviation in 1959. The firm was absorbed in 1967 by Rockwell International Corp., which was sold to the Boeing Corp., in 1996.

He served as a project engineer, principal investigator or engineer on at least 10 nuclear programs for Rockwell. In those capacities, he spent many years in association with National Laboratory Scientists developing improved methods to recover and recycle valuable substances from spent nuclear fuel.