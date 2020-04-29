Pandemic results in service call decrease

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Though the pandemic and directed health measures decreasing the amount of social interaction and events happening in town, Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino noted the number of calls for service has also dropped by about one third.

Lordino explained law enforcement often generates is own calls for support, such as building check, traffic enforcement and community contacts. The numbers of such calls has lessened in an effort to increase officer safety. As a member of the Police Chiefs Association Nebraska, Lordino has been attending conference calls and meetings. He has found the measures implemented here are also being done by agencies across the state.

Of course, fewer calls for traffic enforcement also means there are fewer reported incidents of driving under the influence. Lordino noted there is a balance they are trying to maintain between officer safety and not letting dangerous people run amok.

Looking specifically at domestic disturbances, Lordino said when both partners have been working and are not used to being at home together it can create some tension. Loss of jobs and closing businesses adds to the tension, and when intoxicants like alcohol and drugs come into the mix it can quickly lead to domestic assault.