Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey Results released by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln revealed that Nebraska Panhandle agricultural land declined in value for the reporting year ending Feb. 1.
The average farmland value in the Panhandle region is estimated to be $680 per acre, 5% lower than the prior year. The highest all-land average in the Panhandle was reported in 2015 at $860 per acre.
The eight major types of land reported in the survey, and the average value of each type, are listed in the accompanying table. In the Panhandle, dryland cropland and hayland saw the largest declines in value, dropping 7%. Tillable grazing land saw the smallest decline at 2%.
The report also discloses cash rental rates. The results showed the fourth consecutive year of Panhandle rental rate declines. The only exception to this decline was pasture rental rates and cow-calf pair rates which were both up 1% over the previous year
The all-land average value in Nebraska for the year ending February 1, 2019 averaged about 3 percent lower than the year before. This marks five consecutive years of declining land values.
The state average was $2,645 per acre or about a $75 per acre decline to the prior year’s value of $2,720 per acre.
Based on the 2019 market values, the estimated total value of ag land and buildings in the state fell $3.6 billion to $125.3 billion.
According to the report, rates of decline were lower in the eastern third and central regions compared to the western two-thirds of the state. The western regions averaged a 4-6% decline, while the other districts averaged only a 1-3% decline. Panel members reported that crop prices, property tax levels and farm input costs were the negative forces having the largest impact on market values.
To view the report visit: http://agecon.unl.edu/realestate