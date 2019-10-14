October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is the second most common kind of cancer in women. About 1 in 8 women born today in the United States will get breast cancer at some point. The good news is that many women can survive breast cancer if it’s found and treated early.
Here’s what you can do:
• Know how your breasts normally look and feel. Complete a monthly breast self-exam.
• Talk to your doctor right away if you notice changes in your breasts.
• Talk to your doctor if you have a higher risk, including a family history of cancer.
According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) you can help lower your risk of breast cancer in the following ways:
• Keep a healthy weight.
• Exercise regularly (at least four hours a week).
• Don’t drink alcohol, or limit alcoholic drinks to no more than one per day.
• Avoid exposure to certain chemicals that can cause cancer (carcinogens).
• Try to reduce your exposure to radiation during medical tests like mammograms, X-rays, CT scans, and PET scans.
• If you are taking, or have been told to take, hormone replacement therapy or oral contraceptives (birth control pills), ask your doctor about the risks and find out if it is right for you.
• Breastfeed your babies, if possible.
Panhandle Public Health District is promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month in an effort to encourage our friends and neighbors to get regular screenings. If you are a woman between ages 40 – 74 fill out the quick assessment form and email to cfarris@pphd.org and we will send a check for $20* while resources last. Download the assessment at http://www.pphd.org/Assessment.html * One assessment per woman, per year.