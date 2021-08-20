Panhandle horse tests positive for West Nile

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has received a report of a horse in the Panhandle that has contracted West Nile virus (WNV). Horses can become infected with WNV after being bitten by an infected mosquito; however, they cannot transmit WNV to other horses or people after they contract the disease. While many horses can be exposed to the disease and not show symptoms, about 35% will become ill and will have to be potentially euthanized.

Horses that may be infected with West Nile virus may exhibit one or more symptoms that include:

• Weakness (hind end, front or back legs), incoordination

• Muscle twitching

• Altered mental state

• Hypersensitivity to touch or sound

• Cataplexy or narcolepsy

• Seizures

• Blindness

• Cranial nerve deficits (tongue weakness, difficulty swallowing)

• Fever