Panhandle horse tests positive for West Nile

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has received a report of a horse in the Panhandle that has contracted West Nile virus (WNV). Horses can become infected with WNV after being bitten by an infected mosquito; however, they cannot transmit WNV to other horses or people after they contract the disease. While many horses can be exposed to the disease and not show symptoms, about 35% will become ill and will have to be potentially euthanized.
Horses that may be infected with West Nile virus may exhibit one or more symptoms that include:
• Weakness (hind end, front or back legs), incoordination
• Muscle twitching
• Altered mental state
• Hypersensitivity to touch or sound
• Cataplexy or narcolepsy
• Seizures
• Blindness
• Cranial nerve deficits (tongue weakness, difficulty swallowing)
• Fever
There are four WNV vaccines that are licensed through the United States Department of Agriculture to use on horses. If you have not vaccinated your horse or are unsure if your horse has been vaccinated, please contact your local veterinarian. Vaccines have been shown to be the best strategy to help prevent WNV infection in horses.
Although surveillance efforts are taking place, Panhandle residents are urged to continue protecting themselves by following these prevention tips:
• Applying mosquito repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus;
• Wearing long-sleeved shirt, pants and socks;
• Avoiding going out at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active;
• Eliminating standing water to reduce mosquito breeding sites
• Keep window screens in good repair, and;
• Use larvicides that contain Bacillus thuringiensis in standing water that is not easily drainable.