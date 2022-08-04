Panhandle judges see high marks

LINCOLN – The Nebraska State Bar Association (NSBA) released results of its 2022 Judicial Performance Evaluation on Wednesday, July 27. Lawyers responding to the poll recommend that 99% of the 130 judges evaluated be retained on the bench.

Fifty-five percent of the judges evaluated were given a 90% or higher retention approval, with County Judge Randin Roland receiving a 100%.

Thirty-four percent of the judges received an 80-89% retention approval, and six percent of the judges received a 70-79% retention approval.

William J. Mueller, president of the NSBA, said “these numbers continue to be impressive and consistent with prior evaluations.”

The NSBA first used the Judicial Evaluation Poll in 1984. It is conducted biennially. “The poll provides an important way to provide feedback to the judiciary and the results confirm that judges in all Nebraska courts are effectively serving the people of Nebraska. We Nebraskans are fortunate to have a very effective merit selection process for judges.” said Mueller.

An electronic survey was sent to 5,652 active NSBA members residing in Nebraska, Council Bluffs and Sioux City, Iowa and Yankton, South Dakota. Attorneys were instructed to evaluate only judges with whom they had recent, firsthand professional experience; or in the case of appeals court judges, with whose written opinions they were familiar. Ultimately, 1,022 members completed the evaluation. Soval Solutions, LLC, an independent research firm in Lincoln, compiled the results, which may be viewed at nebar.com.

A five-point scale is used in the evaluations, with 5 being Excellent and 1 being Very Poor. For the 12th Judicial District, which covers the Panhandle, the scores are as follows:

District Court

Travis O’Gorman

Legal Analysis — 4.46

Impartiality: actions not affected by any outside influence or the nature of the case - 4.27

Attentiveness: arguments and testimony — 4.51

Opinions: quality and clarity of writing — 4.46

Judicial Temperament & Demeanor — 4.39

Appropriate Communication: absence of undue personal observations or criticisms of litigants, judges or lawyers; from the bench or in written opinions — 4.49

Performance of his/her work in a prompt and timely manner — 4.57

Fairness: treats all equally, without regard to race, gender, age, national origin, religion, disability, sexual orientation or economic status — 4.54

Efficiency: Docket management and scheduling — 4.38

Punctuality: attendance at court proceedings — 4.57

Trial Management — 4.53

In your opinion, should this judge be retained in office: 91.9% Yes; 8.1% No

Leo Dobrovolny

Legal Analysis — 3.66

Impartiality – 3.78

Attentiveness — 4.00

Opinions — 3.59

Judicial Temperament & Demeanor — 3.28

Appropriate Communication — 3.53

Performance of his/her work in a prompt and timely manner — 3.65

Fairness — 3.97

Efficiency — 3.81

Punctuality — 4.38

Trial Management — 4.19

In your opinion, should this judge be retained in office: 78.1% Yes; 21.9% No

Andrea Miller

Legal Analysis — 3.97

Impartiality - 4.22

Attentiveness — 4.31

Opinions — 3.94

Judicial Temperament & Demeanor — 4.25

Appropriate Communication — 4.31

Performance of his/her work in a prompt and timely manner — 4.10

Fairness — 4.41

Efficiency — 4.28

Punctuality — 4.53

Trial Management — 4.39

In your opinion, should this judge be retained in office: 89.1% Yes; 10.9% No

Derek Weimer

Legal Analysis — 4.41

Impartiality - 4.45

Attentiveness — 4.66

Opinions — 4.48

Judicial Temperament & Demeanor — 4.76

Appropriate Communication — 4.59

Performance of work in a prompt and timely manner — 4.59

Fairness — 4.62

Efficiency — 4.62

Punctuality — 4.63

Trial Management — 4.53

In your opinion, should this judge be retained in office: 96.9% Yes; 3.1% No

County Court

Russell Harford

Legal Analysis — 3.96

Impartiality - 4.23

Attentiveness — 4.19

Opinions — 4.04

Judicial Temperament & Demeanor — 4.58

Appropriate Communication — 4.27

Performance of work in a prompt and timely manner — 4.08

Fairness — 4.40

Efficiency — 4.26

Punctuality — 4.48

Trial Management — 4.22

In your opinion, should this judge be retained in office: 96.6% Yes; 3.4% No

Kris Mickey

Legal Analysis — 3.74

Impartiality – 3.19

Attentiveness — 4.15

Opinions — 3.93

Judicial Temperament & Demeanor — 3.70

Appropriate Communication — 3.56

Performance of work in a prompt and timely manner — 3.96

Fairness — 3.33

Efficiency — 4.07

Punctuality — 3.89

Trial Management — 4.04

In your opinion, should this judge be retained in office: 72.4% Yes; 27.6% No

Randin Roland

Legal Analysis — 4.28

Impartiality - 4.24

Attentiveness — 4.60

Opinions — 4.38

Judicial Temperament & Demeanor — 4.32

Appropriate Communication — 4.20

Performance of work in a prompt and timely manner — 4.60

Fairness — 4.54

Efficiency — 4.52

Punctuality — 4.60

Trial Management — 4.57

In your opinion, should this judge be retained in office: 100% Yes; 0% No

Paul Wess

Legal Analysis — 4.08

Impartiality - 4.25

Attentiveness — 4.38

Opinions — 4.22

Judicial Temperament & Demeanor — 4.36

Appropriate Communication — 4.43

Performance of work in a prompt and timely manner — 4.43

Fairness — 4.46

Efficiency — 4.30

Punctuality — 4.33

Trial Management — 4.43

In your opinion, should this judge be retained in office: 92.0% Yes; 8.0% No

James Worden

Legal Analysis — 4.39

Impartiality - 4.17

Attentiveness — 4.41

Opinions — 4.36

Judicial Temperament & Demeanor — 4.18

Appropriate Communication — 4.39

Performance of work in a prompt and timely manner — 4.50

Fairness — 4.36

Efficiency — 4.50

Punctuality — 4.57

Trial Management — 4.43

In your opinion, should this judge be retained in office: 93.1% Yes; 6.9% No