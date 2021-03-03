Panhandle moves to Yellow on risk dial

She added, “It’s not a fair assessment to compare one vaccine to the other. Overall, they provide 100% assurance in preventing hospitalizations, 100% assurance in preventing deaths, and 0% difference in the things that matter the most.”

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program includes three locations in the Panhandle: Alliance Community Pharmacy and Walmart in Chadron and Scottsbluff. All are using the coordinated Panhandle list. This is in addition to the current vaccine providers that have been offering COVID vaccines in the Panhandle.

All Panhandle residents over the age of 18 that have not registered, please do so now at vaccinate.ne.gov or www.pphd.org. Registration is simple and takes less than a couple of minutes. If you have already registered, rest assured, you are on the list and do not need to register again.

If you need help registering, call either of these numbers: 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873. The Spanish version will be coming soon.

COVID vaccinations are also available at the Scottsbluff Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) for veterans enrolled in the VA Health Care system. Vaccinations are by appointment only, no walk-ins. Call 308-225-5330 for appointment scheduling.