Panhandle/Nebraska Snapshots

Virtual 5k for United Way
ALLIANCE - Run, jog, walk or roll a 5k from any location for United Way! Beginning August 1 through September 15 United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties is hosting a Virtual 5K for United Way presented by Box Butte General Hospital.
How does a virtual 5k work?
1. Register for the race ($25 for adults, $20 under 18) by going to www.uwwn.org/5kforUnitedWay. You will receive your choice of t-shirt or ladies razorback tank and holographic Virtual 5K for United Way sticker. All your race goodies will be mailed to you!
2. You can run, jog or walk on a trail, on the treadmill, in the hills, on the track, whatever location you choose! Run (or walk) your own race, at your own pace and time yourself. There are lots of free apps that track time, route and distance. Choose your favorite one and track your race route, time and completion! Complete 5k on your own or with your family or group any time before September 15, 2020 at Midnight.
3. Upload your race route that includes distance and time (or take a picture of your treadmill with distance after your 5k) to the event page or email to bbc@uwwn.org by September 15, 2020 at midnight. Selfies before, during or after your race are welcome. Show us you're having fun on the 5k for United Way! This step enters you to win a prize basket!
Three prize baskets will be awarded. Basket #1 is for the Most Creative Route. Show us your creative side and have fun with that route. Life is what you make it, so have fun on the 5k for United Way. Basket #2 is the Family Finish. Complete the 5k with your family. Show us your family fun and be entered to win a fun-filled basket. Basket #3 is the Lone Wolf. Sometimes races are meant to be done alone and if you fit that category then this basket is for you.
For more information, visit uwwn.org/5KforUnitedWay or call United Way at 308-763-8031.
Annual Sandhills Open Road Challenge
On August 5 more than 140 high performance cars will converge on Arnold, Nebraska for the 20th Annual Sandhills Open Road Challenge.
The event will begin on August 6 with the 22 mile Loup 2 Loup Open Road Race between Halsey and Purdum, Nebraska.
Friday Aug. 7 will start with the One Mile Shoot Out held 14 miles north of Cozad followed by an afternoon car show and burn out contest in Arnold.
Cars and drivers will line up in Arnold on Saturday Aug. 8 for an 8:30 a.m. start of the 56 mile open road race between Arnold and Dunning, Nebraska.
The event will culminate in the evening with a free will donation barbeque and award ceremony in the Arnold Community Park. Event schedule details can be found at www.sorcrace.com.
Damaged Calamus boat ramp closed temporarily
LINCOLN – The west lane of the Nunda Shoals boat ramp at Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area in Loup County is closed temporarily due to damage.
The lane will remain closed at least until the water level drops low enough so park staff can assess the damage to the boat ramp. The east lane of the ramp remains open.
To view an interactive map of other boat ramps available at Calamus or across Nebraska, visit Maps.OutdoorNebraska.gov/Boating.
A park entry permit is required of each vehicle entering the state recreation area.
