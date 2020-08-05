Panhandle/Nebraska Snapshots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virtual 5k for United Way

ALLIANCE - Run, jog, walk or roll a 5k from any location for United Way! Beginning August 1 through September 15 United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties is hosting a Virtual 5K for United Way presented by Box Butte General Hospital.

How does a virtual 5k work?

1. Register for the race ($25 for adults, $20 under 18) by going to www.uwwn.org/5kforUnitedWay. You will receive your choice of t-shirt or ladies razorback tank and holographic Virtual 5K for United Way sticker. All your race goodies will be mailed to you!

2. You can run, jog or walk on a trail, on the treadmill, in the hills, on the track, whatever location you choose! Run (or walk) your own race, at your own pace and time yourself. There are lots of free apps that track time, route and distance. Choose your favorite one and track your race route, time and completion! Complete 5k on your own or with your family or group any time before September 15, 2020 at Midnight.