Panhandle/Nebraska Snapshots

Final flag football registration Thursday
Chadron Community Recreation will have its final flag football registration at the soccer field and Thursday, Sept. 17 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is open to boys and girls Grades 3-6, and costs of the program is $40.
Players can also register by mailing in the form found at chadronrec.com and fee to P.O. Box 4, Chadron, NE 69337.
Closer to Home seeks coordinator
Closer to Home is looking for a Day to Day Coordinator. If you are an energetic, self start who wants to make a difference in Chadron, an application and position description can be picked up at Closer to Home 365 Main Street, Monday-Friday from 11:30-12:30.
Bill eliminates relief act
On August 13, the Nebraska Legislature passed LB1107. Governor Ricketts signed it into law on August 17. The bill contained an emergency clause and became effective immediately.
As part of LB1107, the Personal Property Tax Relief Act is eliminated for the 2020 tax year and for each year thereafter. This legislative action removes the exemption of up to $10,000 for a Nebraska Personal Return filed with the Dawes County Assessor's office prior to July 15 of this year.
Effective immediately, any amount of exemption you may have initially qualified under the Personal Property Tax Relief Act has been removed by passage of LB1107.
Campground to close temporarily
NORTH PLATTE — Cedar View Campground at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area was slated to close on Sept. 9, 2020 for upgrades to campground amenities. The campground will now temporarily close for public access beginning on Sept. 28 due to a delay in construction.
Cedar View Campground, located about 15 miles west of Kingsley Dam on Highway 92, will be available to visitors on a first-come, first-served basis until Sept. 28. Upgrades to the campground will include the installation of a replacement shower and restroom facility and accessible campsites.
In the event that the campground may be re-opened safely during or between construction projects, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will send out a press release updating the public. Visitors wanting to camp at the park may contact the Lake McConaughy Park Headquarters at 308-284-8800 for up to date information.
Wellness council presents virtual conference
The Panhandle Worksite Wellness Council will present its Panhandle and Employer Safety and Wellness Virtual Conference on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon Mountain time.
The three-hour conference include session of: Finding Peace, Happiness, and Greatness in Transformative Times, How to Lower Workers' Compensation Costs, Recovery-Friendly Worksite, and Nutrition and Mental Health.
Registration for the conference can be done online by going to panhandleworksitewellnesscouncil.wildapricot.org and clicking on the link under Upcoming Events
Training for ag professionals on crisis, suicidal behavior
An upcoming online training for agricultural professionals will teach individuals how to recognize and respond to potential signs of crisis and suicidal behavior.
Farming and ranching can be stressful in the best of times. Financial worries, unpredictable weather, unpredictable commodity prices, plant pests, livestock diseases and isolation all contribute to a producer’s anxiety. And now Nebraska’s rural communities and families are coping with the unpredictability and imposed isolation produced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to this uncertainty, Nebraska Extension and the Panhandle Public Health District will be offering an online “Question. Persuade. Refer.” training. QPR is a suicide prevention program that teaches participants three steps to help save a life from suicide.
This 90-minute training will be held online, via Zoom, on Thursday Sept. 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. MT. There is no cost to attend the training, but registration is required. The class is limited to 35 participants. To register, go to https://go.unl.edu/panqpr.
