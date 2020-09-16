Panhandle/Nebraska Snapshots

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Final flag football registration Thursday

Chadron Community Recreation will have its final flag football registration at the soccer field and Thursday, Sept. 17 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is open to boys and girls Grades 3-6, and costs of the program is $40.

Players can also register by mailing in the form found at chadronrec.com and fee to P.O. Box 4, Chadron, NE 69337.

Closer to Home seeks coordinator

Closer to Home is looking for a Day to Day Coordinator. If you are an energetic, self start who wants to make a difference in Chadron, an application and position description can be picked up at Closer to Home 365 Main Street, Monday-Friday from 11:30-12:30.

Bill eliminates relief act

On August 13, the Nebraska Legislature passed LB1107. Governor Ricketts signed it into law on August 17. The bill contained an emergency clause and became effective immediately.